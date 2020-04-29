Aerospace and Defense Telemetry Market 2019: Global Construction Industry Highlights by Competitive Scenario, Impact of New Innovations, Worldwide Size, Share, Trends, Segments, Drivers and Challenges With Regional Forecast By 2023

Aerospace and Defense Telemetry Market Research Report 2019 published By Market Research Future, provides information on Global Aerospace and Defense Telemetry Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Opportunity Assessment with Regional Analysis and Segmentation By Equipment (Data Acquisition Unit, Telemetry Transmitters, Flight Termination Receivers, and Other Equipment), by Application (Aircraft, Spacecraft, UAVs, and Others), and by Region – Forecast to 2023

Global Aerospace and Defense Telemetry Market Research Report Covers Historical Market Trends, Current Market Dynamics, Market Valuation by Segmentation as Well as Region, Country-level Analysis for Every Segment, Key Player’s Market Share Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Supply Chain Analysis.

The key players in aerospace and defense telemetry market are BAE Systems plc (UK), Cobham plc (UK), Curtiss-Wright Corporation (US), Dassault Systèmes SE (France), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Kongsberg Gruppen AS (Norway), L3 Technologies Inc. (US), Leonardo SpA (Italy), Orbit Technologies Ltd. (Israel), and Safran SA (France).

Aerospace and Defense Telemetry Market Scenario

Telemetry is an automated mode of communication that is generally used for the measurement of data received from remote, inaccessible and hard to reach points. In other words, telemetry allows remote measurement and reporting of information and data. It can be through the wired mode (telephone networks and optical links) or wireless mechanisms (radio, infrared and ultrasonic waves). For aerospace and defense telemetry, it is generally the transmission of information from space (satellites, spacecraft) or defense systems to a ground control station on Earth or remote space vehicles with transmitting and receiving systems.

Factors driving the market are growing demand of radio and satellite-based telemetry for military & defence application, investment in R&D to develop control & communications systems, and utilization of UAV for remote sensing. Integration across all platforms for a seamless net-centric environment, where users will have access to real-time data and better accessibility to ground control stations, this technological trend would contribute to the market growth. Moreover, challenges that defence industry face push the pressure further up to improve productivity in the telemetry market and respond to complex government regulations. A need for the frequency spectrum in this industry will revolutionize the aerospace & defence telemetry market in future providing impetus to the market growth.

The global aerospace and defense telemetry market is expected to witness a CAGR of approximately 3% during the period 2018 to 2024. The market is segmented by equipment, application, and region. Based on equipment, the aerospace and defense telemetry market is divided into data acquisition unit, telemetry transmitters, flight termination receivers and other equipment. In 2017, the data acquisition unit segment accounted for the largest market share. Based on application, the Aerospace and Defense Telemetry market is divided into aircraft, spacecraft, UAVs, missiles, guided weapons, and others. In 2017, aircraft segment accounted for the largest market share. Many aerospace & defence telemetry applications are custom designed around rotating machinery measurements for specific needs. Temperature, strain, pressure, vibration and torque data can all be transmitted from the shaft using single or multi-channel digital wireless techniques for applications including, aerodynamic and stress studies on helicopter blades, measurement of torque and vibration on propulsion systems, gas turbine design verification and stress surveys, torque measurements on aircraft engines during take-off, stress and temperature testing on aircraft wheel and brake systems and so on.

North America leads in global aerospace and military expenditure and technological advancements and thus generates very high demand for telemetry systems. While the Canadian government has invested in the development of advanced systems, the market is primarily dependent on the US. The regional market accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2017 due to the presence of major manufacturers such as Honeywell and L3.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

Telemetry and mission management software company Atmosphere has received an award from NASA for its work on developing interval management with Boeing.

General Dynamics’ Gulfstream Aerospace subsidiary has delivered a telemetry-tailored G550 aircraft to the U.S. Navy.

Orbit Communications Systems announced that an undisclosed Ministry of Defense (MOD) in Asia ordered an aeronautical telemetry system for approximately $5 million.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Market Structure

2.4. Key Takeaways

2.5. Key Buying Criteria

3 Research Methodology

3.1. Research Process

3.2. Primary Research

3.3. Secondary Research

3.4. Market Size Estimation

3.5. Forecast Model

3.6. List of Assumptions

3.7. Limitations

4 Market Landscape

4.1. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.1.1. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.4. Segment Rivalry

4.1.5. Bargaining Power of Supplies

4.2. Value Chain/supply Chain Analysis

5 Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Market Drivers

5.3. Market Restraints

5.4. Market Opportunities

5.5. Market Trends

5.6. Patent Trends

Continued…….

