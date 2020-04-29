Aircraft Seat Frames Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2027

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Aircraft Seat Frames Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027

Aircrafts seat frames are used in the manufacturing of seat structures. Aircraft seat frames are arranged in a variety of patterns, based on the type of aircraft. Earlier, aircraft seat frames were typically made from sheet metal,with many number of foams and plastic materials in various locations.However, these days, metallic structures are being replaced by magnesium alloys and composites to reduce weight. As a matter of fact, incorporation of composite materials and lightweight plastics in commercial aircrafts is becoming a common design practice for reducing weight and achieving maximum fuel efficiency. Utilization of these materials in aircrafts has historically been defined by strict regulations established by aircraft manufacturers and the FAA. Aircraft seat frames manufacturers have begun to now use magnesium alloys because a long standing ban has been lifted from them as they successfully meet strict flammability performance requirements. Lightweight and improved aircraft seat frames generally use an elongated S-shaped composite panel to provide sole support to seat cushions, seat back, seat belt anchors and armrests. Aircrafts seat frames must be manufactured in such a way that they can effectively handle the weight of passengers.

Global Aircraft Seat Frames Market: Segmentation

Globally, the Aircraft Seat Frames market can be segmented on the basis of material type and aircraft class.

Based on the material type, the global aircrafts seat frames market can be segmented into:

Aluminium

Magnesium

Composites

Based on the aircraft class, the global aircrafts seat frames market can be segmented into:

Economy

Premium Economy

Business

First class

Aluminium accounts for a major share in the global aircraft seat frames market. However, given the high demand for light weight seats and frames, manufacturers are focussing on lightweight materials.

Global Aircraft Seat Frames Market: Dynamics

Structural requirements for safety and protection must be met and at the same time, airline operator must also be able to effortlessly and cost effectively maintain seats. Aircraft seating configuration is changed from time to time to meet different market requirements as well as passenger needs. Since aircraft seat frames are quite easy to replace during seating configuration, demand for seat frames is likely to increase in near future and this, in turn, will drive the global aircrafts seat frames market.

Construction of aircraft seats has been very expensive as aircraft seat manufacturing involves labour intensive operations. Moreover, the size and shape of seat frames vary depending on the location of installation in an aircraft. This results in the need to maintain a proper inventory holding a multitude of parts that must be kept readily available for proper maintenance. The aforementioned reasons are expected to be the major challenges that the aircrafts seat frames manufacturers will face in years to come and this, in turn, might hinder the growth of global aircrafts seat frames market.

One of the major challenges identified in the aircrafts seat frames market is the need to find an ideal balance between weight and overall service costs of the seats and aircrafts seat frames. This is one of the major goals for the aircraft seat frames manufacturers.

Increasing oil prices in combination with rising competition between airlines and aircraft seat frames suppliers are some of the factors adding to the demand for seat frames weight reduction. Hence, the utilization of lightweight materials in the manufacturing of aircraft seat frames will provide major opportunities for growth in the global aircrafts seat frames market.

Global Aircraft Seat Frames Market: Region-wise Outlook

North America currently holds a major market share in the global aircraft seat frames market. Owing to increasing investments in commercial aircrafts and also the growth of GDP, Asia-pacific is also expected to hold a considerable market share during the forecast period. Developing countries such as India and China are expected to grow at a strong pace in near future.

Global Aircraft Seat Frames Market: Market Participants

Some of the examples of the market participants in the Aircraft Seat Frames market identified across the value chain include Hymec Aerospace, PAC Seating Systems, RECARO Group, ZODIAC AEROSPACE, Mirus Aircraft Seating Ltd. and others.

Major manufacturers of aircrafts seat frames are focussing on innovative seat designs in order to address 2 major challenges: reducing seat weight and increasing comfort and space.

