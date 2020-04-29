Albumin Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Albumin is the most abundant protein found in blood plasma. It serves a wide range of functions such as transporting hormones and fatty acids and maintains oncotic pressure. Therapeutically, it is used to replace lost fluid and helps restore blood volume due to trauma, burns, surgeries, or infections and liver diseases. It assists in the stabilization of drugs by reducing aggregation, oxidation, and surface absorption. Different types of serum albumin are widely used for clinical applications. Human serum albumin and bovine serum albumin are obtained from human plasma and bovine plasma, respectively. On the other hand, recombinant albumin is manufactured by recombinant techniques in yeast and bacteria strains.

North America held the largest share of the market in 2017, followed by Europe. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to dominate the market during the analysis period, owing to high population base, increase in disposable income, and improvement in patient awareness about albumin products. Moreover, Asia is a large continent, and thus has emerged as an epicenter of life-threatening diseases.

The global Albumin market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Albumin volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Albumin market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Octapharma

Kedrion

CSL Behring

Shire (Baxter)

Grifols

Hualan Bio

Taibang Bio

RAAS

Greencross

Thermo Fisher

InVitria

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Human Serum Albumin

Bovine Serum Albumin

Recombinant Albumin

Segment by Application

Blood Volumizer

Drug Formulation and Vaccines

Life Sciences

Others

