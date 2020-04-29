Animal Nutrition 2018 Global Market Key Players – Evonik, Adisseo, Novus International, CJ Group, DSM – Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Animal nutrition focuses on the dietary needs of animals, primarily those in agriculture and food production, but also in zoos, aquariums, and wildlife management. Feed additives are products used in animal nutrition for purposes of improving the quality of feed and the quality of food from animal origin, or to improve the animals’ performance and health, e.g. providing enhanced digestibility of the feed materials. Feed additives may not be put on the market unless authorization has been given following a scientific evaluation demonstrating that the additive has no harmful effects, on human and animal health and on the environment.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Animal Nutrition in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The worldwide market for Animal Nutrition is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.2% over the next five years, will reach 72800 million US$ in 2023, from 53800 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Evonik

Adisseo

Novus International

CJ Group

DSM

Meihua Group

Alltech

BASF

Kemin Industries

Sumitomo Chemical

Global Bio-Chem

ADM

Biomin

Novozymes

Lonza

DuPont

Nutreco

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Minerals

Amino Acids

Vitamins

Enzymes

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Poultry Feeds

Ruminant Feeds

Pig Feeds

Aquaculture Feeds

Others

