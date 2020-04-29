ASSEMBLY AUTOMATION MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025
Global Assembly Automation market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
FANUC
ABB
Yaskawa
Kuka
Hanwha
Hirata
ThyssenKrupp
ATS Automation
Velomat
Bastian Solutions
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Assembly Automation in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Robot Automation Equipment
Other Automation Equipment
Central control system
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Automobile
3C Industry
Others
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Assembly Automation Market Research Report 2018
1 Assembly Automation Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Assembly Automation
1.2 Assembly Automation Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Assembly Automation Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Assembly Automation Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Robot Automation Equipment
1.2.4 Other Automation Equipment
1.2.5 Central control system
1.3 Global Assembly Automation Segment by Application
1.3.1 Assembly Automation Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Automobile
1.3.3 3C Industry
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Global Assembly Automation Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Assembly Automation Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Assembly Automation (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Assembly Automation Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Assembly Automation Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
……..
7 Global Assembly Automation Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 FANUC
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Assembly Automation Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 FANUC Assembly Automation Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 ABB
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Assembly Automation Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 ABB Assembly Automation Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Yaskawa
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Assembly Automation Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Yaskawa Assembly Automation Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Kuka
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Assembly Automation Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Kuka Assembly Automation Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Hanwha
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Assembly Automation Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Hanwha Assembly Automation Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Hirata
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Assembly Automation Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Hirata Assembly Automation Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
..…..Continued
