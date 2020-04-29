ASSEMBLY AUTOMATION MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025

Global Assembly Automation market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

FANUC

ABB

Yaskawa

Kuka

Hanwha

Hirata

ThyssenKrupp

ATS Automation

Velomat

Bastian Solutions

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Assembly Automation in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Robot Automation Equipment

Other Automation Equipment

Central control system

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Automobile

3C Industry

Others

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Assembly Automation Market Research Report 2018

1 Assembly Automation Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Assembly Automation

1.2 Assembly Automation Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Assembly Automation Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Assembly Automation Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Robot Automation Equipment

1.2.4 Other Automation Equipment

1.2.5 Central control system

1.3 Global Assembly Automation Segment by Application

1.3.1 Assembly Automation Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Automobile

1.3.3 3C Industry

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Assembly Automation Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Assembly Automation Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Assembly Automation (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Assembly Automation Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Assembly Automation Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

……..

7 Global Assembly Automation Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 FANUC

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Assembly Automation Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 FANUC Assembly Automation Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 ABB

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Assembly Automation Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 ABB Assembly Automation Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Yaskawa

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Assembly Automation Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Yaskawa Assembly Automation Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Kuka

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Assembly Automation Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Kuka Assembly Automation Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Hanwha

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Assembly Automation Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Hanwha Assembly Automation Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Hirata

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Assembly Automation Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Hirata Assembly Automation Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

..…..Continued

