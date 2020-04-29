” Automotive Fuel Rail Market 2019 Global Trends, Opportunities, Emerging Technologies” is the latest addition to MarketResearchReports.Biz industry research reports collection.

The automotive fuel rail is a component of the fuel delivery system in a vehicle, containing different essential parts which have significance in the efficient delivery of fuel. The primary function of the automotive fuel rail and the fuel delivery system is of supplying fuel to the engine. It is a pipe used to deliver fuels to the individual fuel injectors on the internal combustion engines. Another function of the automotive fuel rail is the optimal distribution of fuels such as the gasoline, methane, etc. to the injectors. The pressure systems in such endothermic systems can be high or low. The use of automotive fuel rail is an attempt to reduce evaporative fuel emissions, mainly in gasoline engine vehicles. With the installation of the automotive fuel rail, overall system cost and weight can be reduced because the pulsation dampener can be eliminated from the fuel delivery system. The design of the automotive fuel rail is based on the instantaneous flow rate requirements. The volume elasticity i.e. the stiffness balance and the strength of the rail can also be optimized, which further helps in obtaining the required energy absorption performance and necessary mechanical strength on the automotive fuel rail.

Automotive Fuel Rail Market: Market Dynamics

The increasing demand for automobiles coupled with the increasing automobile sales volume and various vehicle production plants across the globe are fueling the growth of automotive fuel rail market. The need to reduce the weight of the components in the vehicle to downsize the size of the engine is also fueling the growth of its market. The available customization of the automotive fuel rail as per the requirement of the automobile manufacturers is another driving factor. However, the high initial cost of investment is affecting the growth of the automotive fuel rail market. Automotive fuel rail helps the companies in sustainable development as they reduce carbon emission. The advent and increasing demand for the hybrid and electric cars coupled with their unique selling propositions as highly fuel efficient vehicles; is widening the scope of the automotive fuel rail market. One of the prominent trends in the automotive fuel rail market is the growing adoption of gasoline direct injection engines, which require high-pressure automotive fuel rail. The automotive fuel rail for gasoline engines is made up of steel or the thermoplastic materials having a high chemical, mechanical and thermal resistance. Another trend is the use of MPFI fuel rail damping technology by companies such as Delphi Automotive LLP. This technology helps in the significant reduction of pressure pulsation levels versus the un-damped automotive fuel rail designs.

Automotive Fuel Rail Market: Market Segmentation

The global automotive fuel rail market can be segmented by the material used for manufacturing:

Aluminum

Plastic

Stainless steel

Steel-forged

Others

It can be segmented by vehicle type:

Passenger cars (PC)

Light commercial vehicles (LCV)

Heavy commercial vehicles (HCV)

It can also be segmented by fuel type:

CNG

Petrol

Diesel

Others

It can be segmented by the type of pressure system:

High-pressure

Low-pressure

Automotive Fuel Rail Market: Segmentation Overview

The fuel rail made from plastics supply fuel to the injectors, which are directly mounted on it. In such type, there are only minimal pressure fluctuations between single injections and the fuel is ready along with the required injection pressure at the start of the infusion. Moreover, the pressure in such automotive fuel rail is dually controlled either by a pressure controlled valve or by a demand-driven pump. The application of high-pressure automotive fuel rail is in the fuel supply systems for gasoline direct injection engines and are applied as the piping between a high-pressure injector and a high-pressure pump.

Automotive Fuel Rail Market: Regional Outlook

The global automotive fuel rail market geographically is segmented as North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe hold a significant market share of automotive fuel rail market owing to increased demand for automobiles coupled with the presence of companies with huge production capacity. Furthermore, the increase in R & D activities related to aerospace and automobiles, wherein automotive fuel rail reduce vehicle’s weight; aids in boosting the growth of automotive fuel rail market in the region. The market in the APEJ region is more inclined towards growing demand for automotive fuel rail because of the increasing demand for vehicles with higher fuel efficiency in countries such as China, India, and South Korea.

Automotive Fuel Rail Market: Prominent Players

Some of the prominent players in the global automotive fuel rail market are:

Aerospace Xingda

CONTINENTAL AG

DELPHI AUTOMOTIVE LLP

DENSO CORPORATIONLINAMAR

LYNN TILTON COMPANY

Magnetti Marelli S.p.A.

MOTONIC

Nikki CO., Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

USUI CO., LTD.

