Automotive Garage Equipment Market – Surge in Sales of Vehicles in Various Countries Booming Growth

Transparency Market Research has published a new report titled, “Automotive Garage Equipment Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026.” According to the report, the global automotive garage equipment market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.50% during the forecast period to reach US$ 8 Bn by 2026.

According to the report, the global automotive garage equipment market is likely to be driven by a range of macroeconomic and industry-specific factors. Asia Pacific is expected to be at the forefront of global demand, with the market in the region expanding at a CAGR of 3.74% between 2018 and 2026.

The global automotive garage equipment market is witnessing steady growth. Rise in urbanization and surge in sales of vehicles in various countries have increased the overall vehicle miles driven globally by approximately 2% to 4% in the past few years. This, in turn, has propelled the usage of passenger cars which is anticipated to augment the global automotive garage equipment market during the forecast period. Growth of the market is attributed to the booming automotive sector across the globe.

Increase in awareness about vehicle maintenance and vehicle safety among vehicle owners is likely to drive the global automotive garage equipment market during the forecast period. Rise in preference for vehicle customization and increase in number of vehicle maintenance & repair garages, technical inspection centers, and body shops are likely to drive demand for garage equipment from 2018 to 2026.

In terms of vehicle type, the automotive garage equipment market can be classified into passenger and commercial vehicles. Countries such as the U.S., Canada, and in the EU are highly urbanized and have stable economic condition. These factors drive the market for passenger vehicles in these regions.

Asia and Latin America show tremendous growth in the automobile sector during the past few years due to emerging economic conditions, growing population, increasing per capita income, easy availability of finance, and high degree of urbanization. Growing demand for SUVs across the globe owing to growing preference of youth for SUVs owing to sporty and powerful ride is spurring the demand for passenger vehicles these is estimated to boost the garage equipment market during forecast period.

