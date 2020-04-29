“Automotive Microcontroller Market Insights, Development, Opportunities and Forecast by 2028 ” is the latest addition to MarketResearchReports.Biz industry research reports collection.

Automotive microcontroller is a highly integrated chip, which includes on single chip, all or most of the parts needed for a controller. Microcontroller includes RAM, ROM, serial and parallel interface, timer, interrupt schedule circuitry in a single chip. Automotive Microcontrollers are used in small, minimum component designs, performing control-oriented activities. Automotive microcontrollers are applied in automatically automobile products and devices such as,automobile engine control and operating system, remote control system, automobile audio system and automobile air bag system.

Automotive Microcontroller Market Dynamics:

The major key drivers of automotive microcontroller market is advancement in transportation system such as, in road transportation, rail transportation. Another driver is increase in demand of capacitive touch sensing – button sliders and wheels, in which this automotive microcontrollers are used for automatic control sensing. Safety measures in automobiles also promotes the automotive microcontroller market such as, high temperature control, air bag control. Faster speed of execution of automotive microcontrollers is also a major driving factor for this market. There are some restraining factors in automotive microcontrollers such as its complex architecture. There are some latest trends in automotive microcontroller market such as, which includes combustion feedback engine control, active suspension systems, anti -skid brakes incorporating traction control and digital audio-based entertainment systems. Sensor interfaces and safety system are also in trending in automotive microcontrollers. One of the latest trend in the automotive microcontrollers is use of microchip which improves the connectivity between the vehicle and its moving system, also improves the flexibility of a vehicle in the critical situation.

Automotive Microcontroller Market Segmentation:

Automotive Microcontroller Market can be segmented on the basis of application

Advanced Driver Assistance System

Parking Assist System

Brake control system

Electric Control Suspension

Airbags

Functional Safety Technology

Transmission Control

Start-Stop System

Pump Control

Electronic Power Steering System

Power Slide Door

Automotive Microcontroller Market can be segmented on the basis of materials used

Tinned Steel

Nickel-Cobalt Ferrous Alloy

Copper alloy

Automotive Microcontroller Market Regional Overview:

The global automotive microcontroller marketis divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America and Eastern Europe holds the major share in the globalautomotive microcontroller marketin terms of production and revenue sharing. Followed by North America and Eastern Europe is APEJ and Western Europe are expected to grow relatively at a higher CAGR during the forecast period since the use of automotive microcontroller improving the safety measures and makes transportation easy. The global automotive microcontroller marketin Japan is well established and expected to grow at average CAGR over the forecast period. MEA and Latin America are expected to expand at sluggish growth rate due to political and economic turmoil in the region.

Automotive Microcontroller Market Regional Segmentation:

Asia Pacific is likely to dominate the global market due to progress in economic conditions, increasing vehicle production, and rising investments by leading industry players in the region. Growing adoption of automobiles for various applications is likely to boost the overall automotive microcontroller market significantly in this region.

Automotive Microcontroller Market Key Players:

Texas Instruments

Microchip Company

Silicon Labs

Renesas Technology Corp

Intel Corporation

Dallas Semiconductor

Fujitsu Semiconductor Europe

ST Microel- electronics

ZiLog Company

Freescale Semiconductor Company

