Automotive Variable Discharge Oil Pump Market Overview, Business Growth, Prospects and Opportunities 2028

The automotive variable discharge oil pump adapts the delivery volume flow to the engine oil demand and avoids the unnecessary pumping of the oil that causes an increased fuel as well power consumption in the vehicle. Even after being a critical factor for engine health, lubrication increases fuel consumption and imposes a kind of parasitic load on the engine. The oil consumption in any engine depends on the bearing clearances, load, operating temperature, speed & state of the wear of the engine. The conventional mechanical oil pump is a function of the operating speed, and there is no control on the oil flow. The automotive variable discharge oil pump can also be combined with the vacuum pump and balancer shaft units.

Global Automotive Variable Discharge Oil Pump Market: Market Dynamics

The growing demand for fuel efficient vehicles coupled with the growing crisis for crude oil is driving the growth of the automotive variable discharge oil pump market. The increasing fuel prices across the globe is one of the major factor driving the market growth. The growing concerns for sustainable development and reducing carbon footprint, are widening the scope for automotive variable discharge oil pump market. The customization and tailor made solutions available in the form of automobile variable discharge oil pump are also contributing to the market.However, the high initial cost of investment is a restraining factor for the growth of the automotive variable discharge oil pump market.The use of pilot valve technology to bring an extra fuel economy improvement with accurate pressure control is widening the scope of the automotive variable discharge oil pump market. Since the market as well as governments are pushing the automobile manufacturers to improve emissions and fuel consumption; many manufacturers are evaluating all the opportunities in the engine system to reduce fuel loss. One of the prominent trends in the global automotive variable discharge oil pump market is the advent of 3-stage variable discharge oil pump. Another trend is the engagement of various OEMs (Own Equipment Manufacturers) in developing sustainable powertrain solutions. For instance, the development of electric automotive variable discharge oil pump for cooling transmission in a hybrid car.

Global Automotive Variable Discharge Oil Pump Market: Market Segmentation

The global automotive variable discharge oil pump market can be segmented by the type of vehicle:

Passenger cars (PC)

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

Based on the material used in manufacturing, the global automotive variable discharge oil pump market can be segmented into:

Steel

Aluminum

Based on the position, the global automotive variable discharge oil pump market can be segmented into:

Internal gear pump

Exterior gear pump

Based on the type of power used, the global automotive variable discharge oil pump market can be segmented into:

Electric

Hydraulic

Pneumatic

Based on the type of application, the global automotive variable discharge oil pump market can be segmented into:

Idle-Stop Systems

Hybrid Systems

Global Automotive Variable Discharge Oil Pump Market: Regional Outlook

The global automotive variable discharge oil pump market geographically is segmented as North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe hold a significant market share of automotive variable discharge oil pump market owing to the increasing awareness for optimum use of fuel. Furthermore, the increase in R & D activities related to aerospace and automobiles, wherein automotive variable discharge oil pump provide fuel efficiency, aids in boosting the growth of automotive variable discharge oil pump market in the region. The market in the APEJ is more inclined towards the growing demand for automotive variable discharge oil pump because of the increasing demand for cost and fuel efficient vehicles.

Global Automotive Variable Discharge Oil Pump Market: Prominent Players

Some of the prominent players in the global automotive variable discharge oil pump market are:

Aisin World Corp. of America

Delphi Automotive LLP

Denso Corporation

Johnson Electric

Robert Bosch GmbH

Magna International

NIDEC GPM GmbH

Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas, Inc.

SHW Group

Stackpole International

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

