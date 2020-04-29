AYUSH and Alternative Medicine 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2023

This report studies the AYUSH and Alternative Medicine market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the AYUSH and Alternative Medicine market by product type and applications/end industries.

Growing population, rising awareness about AYUSH medicines, increasing side-effects of mainstream medicines, escalating costs of conventional health care and government support is driving the industry. Today India is one of the top exporters of alternative medicines in the world. Major export destination includes US and European countries like Germany and France.

The global AYUSH and Alternative Medicine market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of AYUSH and Alternative Medicine.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Baidyanath

Himalya Herbals

Ganga Pharmaceuticals

Patanjali

Hamdard

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Ayurvedic Medicines

Herbal Medicines

Aroma Therapy

Homeopathy

Reflexology

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Women

Men

Kids

