BIG DATA AND DATA ENGINEERING SERVICES MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025

Big data is a term used to refer to the study and applications of data sets that are too complex for traditional data-processing application software to adequately deal with. Big data challenges include capturing data, data storage, data analysis, search, sharing, transfer, visualization, querying, updating, information privacy and data source.

This report focuses on the global Big Data and Data Engineering Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Big Data and Data Engineering Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Accenture

Capgemini

Franz Inc

Hidden Brains InfoTech

L&T Technology Services

NTT DATA

Genpact

Cognizant

Infosys

Mphasis

Hexaware

Happiest Minds

KPMG

EY

Tiger Analytics

LatentView Analytics

InfoStretch

Vensai Technologies

Course5

Sigmoid

Nous Infosystems

Bodhtree

Brillio

BRIDGEi2i

Trianz

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Data Modeling

Data Integration

Data Quality

Analytics

Market segment by Application, split into

Marketing and Sales

Finance

Operations

Human Resources and Legal

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

