Biomaterials Market for Implantable Devices: Snapshot

A vast variety of materials, which could be obtained from natural sources or synthesized, are used in medical devices directly interacting with biological systems. Commonly used in medical implants such as bone grafts, artificial heart valves, and intraocular lenses, biomaterials, as these materials are called, are witnessing a significant rise in demand across the globe. The rising demand for biomaterials has encouraged a constant rise in research and development activities and focus of research bodies on new and more effective varieties of biomaterials in the past few years.

In the next few years, the rising prevalence of conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, and sports injuries is expected to drive the demand for biomaterials. Moreover, the rising numbers of medical implant surgeries to treat a number of cardiovascular conditions will continue to lead to the increased demand for biomaterials in the global market.

Transparency Market Research estimates that the global biomaterials market will exhibit a healthy 4.1% CAGR from 2013 and 2019, rising to a valuation of US$33,600 mn by 2019.

Metals to Continue to be Most Preferred Biomaterials

Biomaterials are chiefly sourced/synthesized from a variety of metals, ceramics, polymers, and natural resources. Of these, metals are currently the most preferred materials for fabricating implantable devices. The segment of metals accounted for a more than 50% of the global market’s revenue in 2012 and is expected to remain the dominant contributor of revenue to the global market in the next few years as well. Some of the key metals used in biomedical applications are nanosilver, nickel, titanium, chromium, aluminum, and stainless steel.

However, the segment of polymers is expected to exhibit the most promising growth rate over the forecast period. The vast advances in polymer technologies, easy availability of a number of biocompatible polymers, and continuous research and development activities in the field of biopolymers are expected to encourage implantable device manufacturers to consider the increased use of polymers. Polymers also have an upper hand over metals for medical applications, especially when it comes to elasticity, flexibility, longevity, and bioinertness.

