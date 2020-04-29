Biopesticide Market Trends, Drivers, Strategies, Segmentation, Application, Key Players & Forecast to 2024

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Biopesticide Market Business Plans, Inventive Technology, and Growth Factors to 2024 | Certis USA, BASF, Bayer, Isagro and Neudorff” to its huge collection of research reports.



Biopesticides are made from naturally occurring substances that controls pests by non-toxic mechanisms and in ecofriendly manner.

They may be derived from animals (e.g. nematodes), plants (Chrysanthemum, Azadirachta) and microorganisms (e.g. Bacillus thuringiensis, Trichoderma, Nucleopolyhedrosis virus), and include living organisms (natural enemies), their products (phytochemicals, microbial products) or byproducts (semiochemicals).

Hence biopesticides pose less threat to the environment and human health. They are generally less toxic than chemical pesticides, often target-specific, have little or no residual effects and have acceptability for use in organic farming.

Scope of the Report:

South USA is the main consumption base with consumption share of 66.01% in 2014, while West USA holds 8.63% consumption share and Northeast USA holds 9.26% consumption share in 2014.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area. There will be more new investment entering the field.

This report focuses on the Biopesticide in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Valent BioSciences

Certis USA

BASF

Bayer

Isagro

Marrone Bio Innovations

Neudorff

Bioworks

Koppert

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Microbial Pesticides

Biochemical Pesticides

Plant-Incorporated-Protectants

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Insect Control

Weed Control

Plant Disease Control

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Biopesticide product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Biopesticide, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Biopesticide in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Biopesticide competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Biopesticide breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Biopesticide market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Biopesticide sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

