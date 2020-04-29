Birch Water Market Overview, Business Growth, Prospects and Opportunities 2025 Focusing on Industry Profit

Birch water is the drink also known as birch sap which is collected from birch trees. Birch water is produced in the northern hemisphere during the period when winter comes to an end. The production of birch water is seasonal and doesn’t take place during the whole year. The source of birch water, birch trees stores vital nutrients and minerals in its roots. During the winter season, various nutrients get accumulated in birch trees and as winter season ends and spring season begins these nutrients get released in their sap. Birch water serves as an ideal drink which offers multiple benefits to the consumers. The global birch water market is expected to represent significant growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Market Drivers and Trends:

Birch water offers a sweet and mesmerizing taste, due to the presence of xylitol, a low-calorie sugar which is also used in candies and chewing gums. Presence of this type of sugar makes birch water a low-calorie drink as compared to other beverages. Drinking birch water prevents dental cavities, is beneficial for skin as it makes skin softer and protects the skin from harmful UV rays and inflammation, and helps in removal of acids and toxins from the body.

Birch water also lowers the cholesterol due to the presence of an element called saponin which absorbs cholesterol. Cleansing of the kidney by eliminating urea, ammonia, and other compounds, is also a prominent functionality of birch water. The product acts as a natural detoxing and hydrating agent and possesses minerals such as calcium, manganese, zinc, and others. Birch water gives a fierce competition to coconut water market as it offers more health benefits with lower sugar content, so consumers are preferably approaching towards birch water. All these properties of birch water drive the global birch water market.

Market Segmentation:

The birch water market can be segmented on the basis of flavor, nature, application, distribution channel and region. On the basis of nature, the birch water market is segmented into organic birch water and conventional. On the basis of flavor, the birch water market is segmented into the strawberry flavor, apple ginger flavor, bilberry flavor, rose chip flavor, and others. There are multiple varieties of flavors which may vary from region to region. On the basis of application, the birch water market can be segmented into food and beverages industry, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical industry, and cosmetics and personal care industry. The food and beverages industry segment can be further sub-segmented into alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. On the basis of the distribution channel, the birch water market is segmented into store-based retailing and online retailing. Store-based retailing can be further classified into modern grocery retailers and traditional grocery retailers. Modern grocery retailers can be further sub-segmented into a convenience store, mom and pop stores, discount stores, and hypermarkets or supermarkets. The traditional grocery retailers can be further sub-segmented into food & drink specialty stores, independent small groceries, and others.

Market Regional Outlook:

The regional segment for the market of birch water is divided into seven different regions: Western Europe, North America, Eastern Europe, Latin America, APEJ, Middle East & Africa and Japan. Birch water is mainly tapped in Europe and North America, as the geographical environment of these regions are most suitable for survival of birch trees from which birch water is collected.

Market Key Players:

The key player in the birch water market includes Nature On Tap Ltd, Sibberi Ltd., Sapp, Inc., BelSeva, Sealand Natural Resources Inc., TreeVitalise, Treo Brands LLC among others.

