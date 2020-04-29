Blood Transfusion Devices Market Foreseen to Grow Exponentially by 2026

Blood transfusion is a medical procedure that involves the transfusion of blood and blood components to patients to replace the lost components of the blood. The process of blood transfusion is carried out by placing a venous access device and catheter into either a peripheral or central vein or passing the blood or blood component through an infusion pump or apheresis systems. The blood transfusion procedure has wide applications in the treatment of various medical conditions such as blood cancers. It is also used for replacing lost blood during surgical procedures, hemodialysis, cancer treatment, and loss of blood during accidents. Blood transfusion devices comprise intravenous infusion pumps, apheresis systems, infusion filters, venous access devices, and blood warmers.

The global Blood Transfusion Devices Market is projected to be primarily driven by a high prevalence of blood-related disorders and rise in the incidence of chronic kidney disorders across the globe. According to the American Cancer Society, currently, around 1.32 million people are living with leukemia and lymphoma disorder. Also, according to the National Kidney Foundation, around 10% of the global population is affected by chronic kidney disorders. Thus, high prevalence and rise in incidence rates of chronic diseases have increased demand for blood and blood products, which, in turn, is projected to drive the blood transfusion devices market. Moreover, technological advancements in apheresis systems, infusion pumps, blood warmers, and transfusion filters have facilitated the availability of safe and highly purified blood to patients. Favorable medical reimbursement policies in developed countries and increasing per capita health care expenditure in developing countries enhance treatment access to a large patient pool requiring blood transfusion for their treatment.

The global blood transfusion devices market can be segmented based on product, application, end-user, and geography. In terms of product, the global market can be classified into apheresis systems, infusion devices, blood warmers, venous access devices, filters, and others. An apheresis system receives whole blood from the donor’s body and separates it into various components such as plasma, platelets, red blood cells, and white blood cells. The apheresis system, upon separation of the whole blood, transfuses the desired component to the patient, and remaining blood components are returned back to the donor.

The apheresis systems segment is projected to hold a prominent share of the global transfusion devices market by the end of 2026. The infusion devices segment can be further divided into volumetric infusion pumps and gravity-delivered infusion pumps. In terms of application, the global transfusion devices market can be segmented into blood disorders, autoimmune disorders, cancer, renal disorders, surgical procedures, and others. The blood disorders segment is estimated to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Based on end-user, the blood transfusion devices market can be categorized into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, dialysis centers, and others.

In terms of geography, the global blood transfusion devices market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to hold a significant share of the global market, owing to high demand for blood and blood components for the treatment of various blood disorders in the region, well-established health care facilities, and high prevalence of blood disorders in the region.

Europe is anticipated to be a prominent region of the global blood transfusion devices market. Well- established health care facilities, early adoption of technologically advanced products, and rise in the aging population in the region are likely to drive the market in Europe. The market is Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period, owing to rapidly changing health care infrastructure in emerging countries such as China and India, increased per capita health care expenditure, and increase in the number of road traffic accidents leading to severe blood loss. The market in Middle East & Africa and Latin America is projected to expand at a moderate growth rate during the forecast period.

The global market is highly fragmented with a large number of manufacturers holding a prominent share in different regions. Key players operating in the global blood transfusion devices market include Fresenius Kabi AG, Grifols, S.A., Tenko International Group Corp, Terumo Corporation, Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc., Haemonetics Corporation, Bioelectronica MILANO, RAYS S.P.A., Macopharma SA, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Neomedic Limited, 3M Company, and Keewell Medical Technology Co. Ltd..