Clean Label Ingredients Market Will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects during 2016-2024

Clean label is referred to food additives or ingredients that are fruits, vegetable, colors, flavors, flours, starch, sweeteners, malt, and others that fulfil any or all of the primary factors (such as less product ingredients with no chemical name, easy to understand, no artificial additives) and minimum one secondary factors (that include natural, organic and non-GMO products). An increase in clean label product is because of the growth in consumer preference towards clean label food products that indirectly drive intake of clean label ingredients another reason is the health issues that are linked to the consumption of artificial food additives of which people are becoming health alert and cautious for food safety.

Clean label ingredient can be segmented on the basis of Type, form and applications. On the basis of form, the Clean Label Ingredient can be segmented into Dry and Liquid. Majorly, dry form of clean label ingredient such as flour is mainly driving the market of clean label ingredient worldwide; this is because of flour, being a fundamental element, has large consumption in a range of applications including packaged foods, beverages, bakery, dressing & sauces, as well as confectionery among others.

In terms of Type, Clean Label Ingredient can be segmented into Natural color, Natural Flavor, Fruit and vegetable ingredient, Starch and sweeteners, flour, Malt, Culinary Products and others (cereal ingredients such as bran and fibers, natural preservatives and fermentation ingredients).

Based on its applications, clean label ingredient market is segmented into: Beverages, Cereals and snacks, Bakery, Prepared food/ready meals and processed foods, Diary & Frozen desserts. The prepared food/ready meals & processed food segment accounted for the largest share of the clean label market, by application. The dominance of this application can be attributed to the busy lifestyles and convenience in usage and growing awareness among consumers about the ill-effects of artificial food additives such as preservatives, flavors, and colors. Clean label ingredient’s image is emerging among consumers as a convenient and healthier alternative to the junk food which is driving the market of clean label ingredient all over the globe in food and beverage industry.

The global clean label ingredient market has been categorized into seven key regions including North America and Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. The clean label ingredient market is globally expected to register healthy CAGR during the forecast period. The countries such as U.K, Spain, Germany, Italy, Hungary has a huge number and variety of clean label ingredient products because of which they are the maximum clean label ingredient consuming countries; this makes Eastern and Western Europe the leading region in the market of clean label ingredient market at the global level. The growing awareness about healthy food has led Asia-Pacific to opt for clean label ingredients over artificial ingredients. The clean label ingredients market is expected to make its presence in Africa, shortly. The awareness about clean label ingredients in many countries is growing, and this is compelling manufacturers to use more of natural clean label ingredients over artificial and synthetic ingredients.