Cloud Computing Data Center IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market: Rising Preference for Secure Elimination of Data in Enterprises Creates Need for Data Sanitization

The global cloud computing data center IT asset disposition (ITAD) market has a consolidated vendor landscape as few leading companies enjoy the larger share of the market. ITRenew Inc., Arrow Value Recovery Inc., Cloud Blue Technologies Inc., Sims Recycling Solutions Inc., and Apto Solutions dominates the overall ITAD market. Moreover, rising adoption of cloud services and cloud computing ITAD software and solutions have increased opportunities for cloud computing service (CCS) providing companies, including Facebook, Google, Apple, and Amazon. Entry of new players offering enhanced products will likely change the market dynamics in the near term.

According to the Transparency Market Research, the global cloud computing data center IT asset disposition market is anticipated to rise at a steady growth rate of 5.7% between 2016 and 2020. Thus, by rising at this rate the market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$4.6 bn by the end of 2020 progressing from US$3.5 bn as estimated in 2015.

In terms of solution, the data sanitization segment is predicted to hold larger share in the global cloud computing data center IT asset disposition market during the forecast period. On regional front, North America hold larger share and dominates the global market on the basis of growing demand for safe disposition of discarded IT assets. The IT asset is accumulated due to rapid upgrading of technologies in North America, thus driving sales of cloud computing data center IT asset disposition. In addition, Asia Pacific market for cloud computing data center ITAD is also expected to grow at significant rate in coming years.

Proper Disposition of Rejected Assets to Fuel uptake of Cloud Computing Data Center ITAD

Globally, increasing use of advanced technologies such as big data analytics and cloud computing have reduced the lifespan of IT equipment. In addition, the application of cloud services has also grown massively across the world; therefore, the need for proper management and disposition of discarded assets has gained tractions. By using ITAD that helps in disposing unwanted and obsolete equipment in an ecofriendly manner has helped the market to grow at significant rate. In addition, the rising need for managing proper, safe retirement along with expanding data security keeping in mind environmental concerns has further augmented the demand in this market.

Increasing Data Security Concerns to Deter Market Growth

Increasing data security concerns is the biggest challenge faced in the cloud computing data center (ITAD) market. Increasing data breach and cyber-attacks has also posed problems and adversely impacted big companies’ reputation. However, introduction of efficient security solutions such as data recovery and physical security systems offered by Data center ITAD services are largely used in e-commerce and IT firms. Moreover, employment of different government regulation that helps in disposing assets in environment-friendly manner is likely to drive the demand in this market in the coming years.

