Cockpit Module Market Key Players, Latest Trends, Future Strategies 2028

The cockpit of a vehicle is aggregate of components located in front part of the passenger compartment. Basically in front of the driver and passengers. It carries out many functions, esthetical, structural, climate comfort, safety, information which are pre assembled as sub-assembly ready to be installed in the car. The Cockpit is the main interface of driver and passengers during both driving and on board stay and has to accomplish the function like ergonomy to allow an easier reachability and use of controls. Style and climate comfort. Passive safety is adopting airbags and a collapsible steering column which would not cause any injuries to the passengers during a crash.

The global demand for cockpit module is on a high due to the increasing demand for automobiles across the globe.

Cockpit Module Market: Drivers and Restraints

The prime factor boosting the production of cockpit modules is the implementation in vehicles by OEMs. The cockpit with electronic function is also driving the cockpit market due to rise in connected vehicles, rising demand for enhanced user experience and convenience features in the vehicle, and integration of smartphones with vehicles. As large OEMs outsource whole parts of the car, such as the front end or a cockpit module, relations with first-tier suppliers are becoming more critical. The ordering of a complete module reduces the number of parts to be outsourced, and thus reduces the quality control costs, assemblers’ time of assembly, and thus labor and administrative costs. Importantly, modularization may also include the delegation of product design to suppliers, which may increase sharing of critical technologies. This helps the large car companies to forge closer ties with the first-tier suppliers, and even push for an exclusive relationship. It is not inconceivable that within a decade or two, there will be only a handful of suppliers for each type of modules such as the cockpit and the front end of a car. It is not sure whether an entire and dominant industry structure will emerge or whether there will be a shift to a diverse range of competing structures. The output will be determined by a series of both individual firm choices relating to the determination of boundaries and the distribution of roles and responsibilities across these boundaries, and also the evolution of supplier capabilities in the wake of these decisions. The potential for modularization and supplier-only driven industry evolution is also limited by the difficulties of creating modules which are both physically contiguous and encompass entire systems.

Global Cockpit Module Market: Segmentation

Based on the type Cockpit Module Market is segmented into:

Advanced Cockpit Advanced Telematics High-End Information Display Mid/High-end Infotainment Unit Advanced Instrument Cluster Others

Basic Cockpit Basic Instrument Cluster Entry Level Information Display Tethered Telematics Basic Infotainment Unit Others



Based on the Vehicle type Cockpit Module Market is segmented into:

Passenger Cars Compact Mid-sized Premium Luxury

Commercial Vehicles/ Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Based on the Fuel type Cockpit Module Market is segmented into:

Internal Combustion Engine

Electric Vehicles

Hybrid Vehicles

Based on the level of driving Cockpit Module Market is segmented into:

Conventional

Semi-Autonomous

Cockpit Module Market: Regional Outlook

Regarding geography, Thermo chromic labels market has been categorized into seven key regions including North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Cockpit module is expected to register healthy CAGR during the forecast period due to high demand for cars. Europe, being the hub to many prominent automobile OEMs, registered the highest share in the market, followed by APAC and North America. With more and more companies setting up their manufacturing units in countries like China, Japan and India, the demand for cockpit module has been on the rise, with China registering the highest share in APAC region. The United States leads the cockpit module market in North America. Latin America also sees a considerable growth in automobile industry which is boosting the cockpit module. MEA is expected to have slow growth rate, due to lack of OEMs in that region.

Cockpit Module Market: Few Players

Few players identified in Cockpit Module Market are:-

Calsonic Kansei

Johnson Control

Delphi

Faurecia

Denso

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Toyoda Gosei

