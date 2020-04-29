Competitive Situation: Pearl Extract – Emerging Markets in Developing Countries

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Pearl Extract Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2012 to 2017 and Forecast 2017 – 2025” worldwide.

Skincare market has witnessed immense growth over the past years with its popularity growing day by day. For years manufacturers of skin care products are focusing on introducing skin care products with natural and organic ingredients. This includes natural ingredients such as fruits and plants extract or even mud. Apart from this, there has also been growing demand for products such as pearl extracts which consist of essential amino acids that help skin to look youthful. The nacre of the pearl helps stimulate the metabolic activities of the genetic material in the cell thus accelerating the cell regeneration process. All types of mollusks can produce peal extract, however, two groups of pearls known as bivalves or clams can produce nacreous pearls which are highly significant forms of pearls produced. Pearl extracts are an excellent alternative for various types of synthetic skin care products and are widely used for acne treatment. The global pearl extract market is expected to witness significant growth in the near future due to its extensive benefits in the skincare space.

Pearl Extract Market Segmentation

Global pearl extract market is segmented on the basis of source, end use, and sales channel. On the basis of source, the global pearl extract market is segmented into, freshwater pearls and saltwater pearls. Pearl extract obtained from freshwater is of great significance and hence would contribute a significant market share in the global pearl extract market. A wide variety of pearl extracts have been introduced in the recent past years to help deal with skin care problems thus accelerating the market growth of the pearl extracts market. On the basis of end use the global pearl extract market is segmented into, cosmetic industry, medical industry and other industries. Cosmetic industry segment can be further sub-segmented into, skin moisturizers, skin whitener, skin repair, and others. In medicine, pearl extract is widely used as anti-inflammatory and detoxification agent. The global pearl extract market is expected to witness significant revenue generation over the forecast period. On the basis of sales channel, the global pearl extract market is segmented into, direct and indirect sales channels.

On the basis of the region, the global pearl extract market is segmented into, North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. Europe is estimated to account for the largest market share in the global pearl extract market as growing number of manufacturers of skin care products are realizing the benefits of pearl extract and hence are incorporating it into their products thus, contributing towards the market growth. Asia Pacific and North America market are expected to account for a considerable market share in the global pearl extract market. Pearl extracts are aragonite (CaCO3) and traces of conchiolin, a silk-fibroin like compound which make it extremely beneficial in the skin and medical treatment. For example, pearl extract can be helpful for individuals with low calcium content and improve the condition called osteoporosis. Japan is one of the largest pearl producers in Asia Pacific market with Australia, Philippines, Myanmar, and Malaysia being the other major producers.

Pearl Extract Market Global Market Trends and Market Drivers:

Pearl extract is widely used as an extremely important ingredient in a number of skin care applications and constitutes a range of anti-aging and anti-acne benefits. The pearl extract powder is either available in the form of oral tablets or as an ingredient in a number of applications. Increasing awareness with respect to the essential benefits of pearl extracts in skin care industry is expected to result in its accelerated market revenues over the forecast period. Pearl extracts provide anti-inflammatory, moisturizing, skin-replenishing, anti-infective properties resulting in youthful skin and glow. Pearl extract works by promoting skin regeneration thus slowing the ageing process and delivering younger natural skin. Increasing demand for natural skin care products is expected to contribute towards increasing market revenues for pearl extract market. However, lack of supply and high prices of pearl extracts is expected to hamper the overall market growth over the forecast period.

Pearl Extract Market Key Players:

Variety of pearl extract have been introduced by the manufacturers and some of the global market players manufacturing pearl extract market include, Beiersdorf, Pacifque Sud Ingrédients, Croda Inc., Longevity Power Inc., Southern Cross Botanicals, Essential Oils of Tasmania and others.

