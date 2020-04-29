Database Management Solutions Market – Bolster by Advent of Cloud Technology

A database is built to generate large bodies of data. The data includes significant structures for storage of data and providing mechanisms for the handling of information. Furthermore, the database ensures the safety of the data stored, even in the event of the system crashing or attempts at unauthorized access. Database management solutions are used for storing and retrieving data with highest effectiveness along with suitable security measures.

Database management solutions enable operators to create their own databases as per requirement. Database management solutions refer to the efficient management of data that originates from procedures, processes, and technology. Database Management is the key to efficient managing of data within a business and between different functional entities. The storage of all the data in a standardized and streamlined manner is significant.

The global database management solutions market is expected to show robust growth during the forecast period due to the advent of cloud technology. The considerable surge in implementation of server management solutions across different verticals such as manufacture, BFSI, healthcare, and IT & telecom is further projected to boost the growth of the market in the coming years. Rising regulatory compliances and regulations, rising demand for risk management, enhanced adoption rate of databases, and reorganized business operations are some key factors that are expected to drive the global database management solutions market. However, errors in the solution may hinder the global database management solutions market.

Growing requirement for efficient and optimized solutions for database management is a driving factor for the market. Database management solutions provide cost-effective operations to businesses. The solutions also provide storage capacity and protection of data.

The global database management solutions market can be segmented on the basis of deployment, services, software, enterprise size, industry vertical, and geography. In terms of deployment, the market can be divided into cloud and on premise. The services segment can be categorized into operation and maintenance services, consulting services, and training and support services. Software can be bifurcated into data warehousing, data governance, data quality, data processes, data security, data standards, data migration, and data integration.

Based on enterprise size, the market can be categorized into SMEs i.e. small and medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises. Based on industry vertical, the global database management solutions market can be divided into banking, financial services and insurance; IT & telecom; government; education; retail; manufacturing; energy & utility; consumer goods; retail; and others.

Geographically, the global database management solutions market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and South America. North America is expected to lead the global database management solutions market during the forecast period due to rapid implementation of these solutions by IT & telecom companies in the region.

The global database management solutions market in Europe is achieving sizeable share due to growing concerns about data security and protection. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a substantial rate between 2019 and 2027 due to developments in IT infrastructure and increase in demand for efficient database management solutions in the region.

Key players in the global database management solutions market are focusing on improving their solutions and services through innovation. Major companies operating in the global server management solutions market are Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Intel Corporation, BMC Software, Inc., Symantec, Inc., Datadog, Infrascale Inc., Percona LLC., Teradata Corporation, GoldenSource Corporation., SolarWinds MSP Canada ULC, Solix Technologies Inc, Oracle Corporation, and Accenture Inc. Companies are concentrating on launching innovative services to strengthen their positionin the market and increase their customer base. They are also spending on research and development operations and concentrating on providing customized services.