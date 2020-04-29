Dock and Yard Management Systems Market – Technological Advancement Likely to Report a CAGR of 13.9%

World over, the constant strides witnessed by the supply chain and logistics industry has brought to the fore a variety of specific challenges and unique set of problems faced by yards and dock managers. Globally, yards and docks are increasingly affected by a low labor utilization and problems related to real-time asset tracking and cost elevation.

Traditional management practices and haphazard scheduling continue to be affect transportation and warehouse management systems by keeping a track on trailers and shipments. Dock and yard management systems are gathering pace in various regions for addressing these problems, which have notably affected the bottom line profitability of these assets. Automated yard management and dock scheduling solutions are increasingly benefitting the real-time visibility on yard assets and are proving to be vital increasing gate throughput.

The global dock and yard management market is driven primarily by the sustained demand for time and cost saving solutions by applying real-time and automated approaches in managing yard and dock operations. The intensifying need for solving a variety of complex warehouse and logistics problems through real-time management intelligence is stoking the demand for automated yard and dock management. The rising need for improving the operational and logistics efficiency of warehouses by improving the visibility and coordination of dock operations is also bolstering the demand. In addition, the pressing need for increasing floor space utilization is boosting the demand for dock and yard management.

The growing demand for dock scheduling and yard management solutions for increasing the accuracy in inventory and worldwide distribution centers and warehouses is boosting the market. Constant technological advancements in warehouse management systems and transportation management systems are accentuating the growth of the market.

The lack of industry-wide scalable solutions, coupled with the limited awareness of cloud-based offerings, is a crucial factor likely to act as bottlenecks in the growth of the dock and yard management market. Nevertheless, the adoption of unified platforms in dock and yard management systems has led to integrated planning and execution under one roof, thereby benefitting facility managers. A burgeoning e-commerce industry is a crucial factor creating abundant promising prospects in the market. Furthermore, the growing deployment of cloud-based solutions in the coming years is expected to bolster uptake.