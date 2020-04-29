Electronic Brake Force Distribution System Market for Automotive -Top players are Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., WABCO

The braking system is a key part of the safety equipment in the vehicle. The components in the braking system convert the brake force applied by the driver into the required braking effect in an optimal manner, ensuring the vehicle is decelerated safely and comfortably. A brake distribution system is utilized to equally distribute the amount of force among all wheels of the vehicle. Currently, vehicles are equipped with an electronic control unit in order to operate the brake distribution system. It is utilized along with brake booster in a vehicle.

Rising demand for active vehicle safety technologies such as anti-lock braking system (ABS), traction control system (TCS), electronic stability program (ESP), and regenerative braking are prompting manufacturers to integrate these technologies with high-end brake force distribution systems. Dependence of customer on the electronic systems is a key factor driving the electronic brake distribution market. Increasing production of vehicles and demand for lightweight vehicles is projected to boost the electronic brake distribution market for automotive during the forecast period. Factors such as stringent safety norms and a higher emphasis on performance and efficiency of vehicles have prompted several manufacturers to focus on brake distribution technology in the passenger car segment.

The automotive electronic brake distribution market for automotive can be segmented based on mode of operation of vehicles, components used, vehicle type, and geography.

Based on vehicle type, the electronic brake force distribution market for automotive can be classified into passenger vehicles (PVs) and commercial vehicles (CVs). The passenger vehicles segment can be further sub-segmented into hatchback cars, sedans, multi- purpose vehicles (MPVs), and sport utility vehicles (SUVs). The commercial vehicles segment can be further split into light-weight commercial vehicles (LCVs) and heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs).

Based on the mode of operation of vehicles, the automotive electronic brake force distribution market can be segmented into autonomous vehicles and semi-autonomous vehicles. An autonomous vehicle is a self-driving vehicle, which can drive itself and apply brakes itself, using various in-built technologies, actuators, and sensors. A semi-autonomous vehicle, on the other hand, requires the presence of a human to drive it, while braking is carried out by human interaction. An autonomous vehicle requires a more powerful and technologically advanced electronic brake distribution system than a semi-autonomous vehicle, as it works without human intervention.

Based on components used, the electronic brake distribution market for automotive can be classified into speed sensors and few other segments. Speed sensors are employed to detect the speed and provides information to the ECU regarding the force distribution.

