Electronic Expansion Valves (EEVs) Market in World – Industry Outlook, Market Dynamics and Forecast 2019-2025

This report studies the Electronic Expansion Valves market. The electronic expansion valve (EEV) operates with a much more sophisticated design. EEVs control the flow of refrigerant entering a direct expansion evaporator. They do this in response to signals sent to them by an electronic controller.

Worldwide, China is the largest market of Electronic Expansion Valves, both in production and consumption market, while China is the largest contributor. It is estimated that China accounts for 64.46 % of the industry total production and consumes about 65.29 % of industry total consumption volume.

The price gap is relatively large of electronics expansion valves between different companies.

SANHUA, Fujikoki, DunAn, Saginomiya mainly supply electronics expansion valves to the home inverter air conditioner manufactures. While, Danfoss, Parker, Emerson, Castel, these player mainly supply electronics expansion valves to the commercial inverter air conditioner (power>4HP) manufactures. But these companies sales volume is in small-scale sales with high price. These companies are often integrated enterprise valve manufacturer. They have advanced technology and rich production line. The generally price range is between 160$/unit to 450 $/unit, which does not include the price of the controller and sensors.

The Electronic Expansion Valves (EEVs) market was valued at 350 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 460 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Electronic Expansion Valves (EEVs).

This report presents the worldwide Electronic Expansion Valves (EEVs) market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.



The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Fujikoki

SANHUA

DunAn

Saginomiya (Danfoss Poland)

Danfoss

Parker

Emerson

Castel



Electronic Expansion Valves (EEVs) Breakdown Data by Type

Electronic Expansion Valves for Household Products

Electronic Expansion Valves for Commercial Products



Electronic Expansion Valves (EEVs) Breakdown Data by Application

Home Inverter Air Conditioner

Commercial Air Conditioning & Heat Pump

Other



Electronic Expansion Valves (EEVs) Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions



The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Electronic Expansion Valves (EEVs) status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Electronic Expansion Valves (EEVs) manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

