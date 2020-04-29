Embedded Die Packaging Market: Shares, Strategies and Forecasts, Analysis and Overview upto 2027

Technologies for the embedding of active and passive components into build up layers of substrates have attracted increasing attention during recent years. Different embedding technologies have been developed due to different requirements with respect to electrical performance, chip dimensions, and interconnection. Embedding of semiconductor chips into substrates has several advantages. It allows a very high degree of miniaturization, due to the possibility of sequentially stacking of multiple layers containing an embedded components. In addition, the embedding gives a homogeneous mechanical environment of the chips, resulting in good reliability. Generally, in many IC packages, the devices are situated on top of a substrate. The substrate serves as the bridge between the devices and a board in a system. Embedded die packaging is different than most other package types.

Increase in number of portable electronic devices, impending need for circuit miniaturization in microelectronic devices, rise in application for healthcare and automotive devices, and advantages over other advanced packaging technologies are some of the factors that drive market. Embedded die packaging is a promising technology for emerging telecommunication applications, owing to its excellent electrical performance at high frequencies. Moreover, the demand for compact electronic circuitry is on a rise due to reduction in size of electronic devices for ease of access for users. However, high cost of these chips restrains the market growth. Moreover, growth in trend of Internet of Things (IoT) globally is expected to provide new opportunities for the players operating in the market.

The embedded die packaging market is segmented on the basis of platform, application, industry vertical and geographical region. On the basis of platform, the embedded die packaging market is segmented into embedded die in IC package substrate, embedded die in rigid board and embedded die in flexible board. By application, embedded die packaging market can be segmented into medical implants, medical wearable devices, sports/fitness devices, security, military, industrial sensing and others. By industry vertical, embedded die packaging market can be segmented into consumer electronics, IT & telecommunication, automotive, healthcare and others. By geography, embedded die packaging market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. The North American embedded die packaging technology market is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the well-developed telecommunication industry, rise in adoption of IoT, and high growth in automotive industry. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is the major revenue contributor, owing to the market contribution of countries, such as China, Japan, and Taiwan, which claim most of the share of the overall semiconductor market globally. High population base and rise in demand for portable electronics industry boost the growth of the market in Asia-Pacific region.