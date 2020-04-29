Fatty Alcohol Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2025

Global Fatty Alcohol market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad

Musim Mas Holdings

Wilmar International Ltd

VVF Ltd

Sasol

Godrej Industries Limited

Procter & Gamble

Kao Corporation

Emery Oleochemicals

Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Ecogreen Oleochemicals

Oleon N.V.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Fatty Alcohol in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Long Chain

Short Chain

Pure & Midcut

Higher Chain

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Personal Care

Plasticizers

Lubricants

Others

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Fatty Alcohol Market Research Report 2018

1 Fatty Alcohol Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Fatty Alcohol

1.2 Fatty Alcohol Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Fatty Alcohol Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Fatty Alcohol Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Long Chain

1.2.4 Short Chain

1.2.5 Pure & Midcut

1.2.6 Higher Chain

1.3 Global Fatty Alcohol Segment by Application

1.3.1 Fatty Alcohol Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Personal Care

1.3.3 Plasticizers

1.3.4 Lubricants

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Fatty Alcohol Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Fatty Alcohol Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Fatty Alcohol (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Fatty Alcohol Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Fatty Alcohol Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

………

7 Global Fatty Alcohol Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Fatty Alcohol Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad Fatty Alcohol Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Musim Mas Holdings

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Fatty Alcohol Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Musim Mas Holdings Fatty Alcohol Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Wilmar International Ltd

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Fatty Alcohol Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Wilmar International Ltd Fatty Alcohol Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 VVF Ltd

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Fatty Alcohol Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 VVF Ltd Fatty Alcohol Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Sasol

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Fatty Alcohol Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Sasol Fatty Alcohol Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Godrej Industries Limited

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Fatty Alcohol Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Godrej Industries Limited Fatty Alcohol Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Procter & Gamble

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Fatty Alcohol Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Procter & Gamble Fatty Alcohol Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

..…..Continued