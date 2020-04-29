Finishing Mower Market – Key Players are Woods Equipment (Blount International Company), New Holland Agriculture (CNH Industrial), RhinoAG Inc.

A mower is a machine which cuts grass or plants. Large mowers are usually equipped with a number of cutting units to shape the ground. The equipment is powered and drawn either by a tractor or draft animals. The cutting units are mounted underneath the tractor between the rear and front wheels, pulled behind the tractor as a trailer or mounted on the back with a three-point hitch. Finishing mower is a kind of rotary mower which is attached to the back of the tractor. It consists of three rotating shafts combined with three free-swinging blades, and features staggered wheels to prevent soil compaction. These rotary mowers or finishing mowers can be a part of tractor machinery and are pulled behind the tractor. It also utilizes thick blades of sharpened metal to cut grass, weeds, bushes, and small trees. Blades of finishing mowers are usually lower than blades of standard rotary mowers which help in providing a uniform cut on an uneven and flat landscape. Various finishing mowers are also made from materials which are lightweight and durable with rear discharge for variable speed and adaptability to tractors.

Increasing technological advancements to save time, energy, and cost is expected to drive the finishing mower market over the forecast period. Growing perception about horticulture as a leisure activity which also benefits health and the environment is projected to positively impact the market growth. Furthermore, expansion of modern houses and changing consumer lifestyles may also drive the growth of the finishing mower market in the coming years. These mowers are majorly used for cutting and maintaining the ground. Therefore, growing demand from large lawns, sports fields, estates, public parks, golf courses, and from municipal maintenance is also projected to boost the market growth over the forecast period.

Few other factors influencing the growth of the finishing mower market include increasing productivity with reduction in trim time, three-point hitch linkage, and simple height adjustments to provide a great cutting finish on rolling grounds. Increasing residential developments have spurred the demand for landscaping services, which is further expected to boost the demand for finish mowers in the coming years. However, the growing popularity of artificial grass is projected to hamper the market growth. Unlike natural grass, artificial grass does not require watering, mowing, and fertilizing. However, the growing need for landscaping services to extend the aesthetic appeal in commercial and residential properties is projected to spur the demand for finishing mowers over the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing trend of maintaining and beautifying backyards in Europe and North America is also anticipated to contribute to the product demand in these regions over the forecast period.

The global finishing mower market can be segmented based on design, application, and region. In terms of design, the finishing mower market can be segmented into rear discharge type, mid-mount type, and pull type finishing mowers. Rear discharge type finishing mowers are expected to contribute majorly to the market in terms of revenue over the forecast period. The application segment is categorized into agriculture, horticulture, and others. Based on region, the finishing mower market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is expected to hold major share of the finishing mower market in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Increasing trend of maintaining and beautifying lawns is expected to influence the finishing mower market growth in the region.

Prominent players operating in the global finishing mower market are Woods Equipment (Blount International Company), New Holland Agriculture (CNH Industrial), RhinoAG Inc., Yanmar America Corporation, Major Equipment, Teagle, The Papé Group, Inc., Orec America, Inc., Deere & Company, Farm Tech Supplies Ltd., CNH Industrial America LLC, Paladin Attachments Tools, Country Home Products (Generac Power Systems, Inc.), and Sicma S.p.A.