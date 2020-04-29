Flexible Pouches Market Anticipated to Grow at a Significant Pace by 2024

Innovations in packaging is improving convenience of handling goods such as food & beverages and other products. These flexible pouch packaging are offering such advantages in the packaging industry. Flexible pouches offers better safety and convenience while transportation compared to other forms of packaging that use tins, cans, and other aluminum trays. Additionally, it offers ease of handling, and less space occupancy as it doesn’t have a rigid volume; thus, it can be fitted in travel cases very easily.

The flexible pouches market can be segmented on the basis of films into co-extruded films, laminated films, and surface printed films. The flexible pouches market could be segmented on the basis of type of the pouch into retort pouches, shaped pouches, stand up pouches, spouted pouches, and bags. Of these, retort pouches are expected to dominate the global flexible pouches market.

The report includes a comprehensive study on the flexible pouches which includes the factors influencing the market both positively and negatively. One of the important sections of the report is the competitive landscape which provides detailed information of the key players operating in the market such as annual turnover, company history, mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activities, segmental share, SWOT analysis, new product launches, and research and development (R&D) activities. Additionally, some other strategies adopted by the players for collecting major share in the global flexible pouches market.

The demand for flexible plastics in pharmaceuticals in increasing due to rising popularity of convenient packaging and growing health awareness among the consumers. These factors are considered the key drivers for the market growth.

Moreover, the demand for flexible packaging is also high in the food and beverages industry. As flexible packaging gives options to store different variety of food such as tea, coffee, beverage & juices, chilled food, baked goods & snacks, confectionery & chocolate, dried food & mixes, and sauces & condiments. Moreover, material choice for packaging frozen food is also available through flexible packaging. Large investment in research and development by leading players are also expected to drive the market growth.