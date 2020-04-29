Forging Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2024

The global average price of automotive forging products is in the decreasing trend, from 2271 USD/MT in 2013 to 2164 USD/MT in 2017. With the situation of raw material, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years. In terms of raw material, the segments of the global automotive forging market include aluminum, copper/brass/bronze, low-carbon & low-alloy steels, special alloy steel, stainless steel.

The worldwide market for Forging is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.4% over the next five years, will reach 52000 million US$ in 2024, from 38000 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Forging in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

Aichi Steel

Thyssenkrupp

AAM

Bharat Forge Limited

KOBELCO

WanXiang

FAW

Arconic

Mahindra Forgings Europe

Farinia Group

Longcheng Forging

Sinotruck

Dongfeng Forging

Jiangsu Pacific Precision Forging

Sypris Solutions

Ashok Leyland Limited

Allegheny Technologies

VDM Metals

CITIC Heavy Industries

Request For Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3719728-global-forging-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions-type

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Closed Die Forgings

Open Die Forgings

Rolled Rings Forgings

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Powertrain Components

Chassis Components

Transmission Parts

Other Parts

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3719728-global-forging-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions-type

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Forging Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Closed Die Forgings

1.2.2 Open Die Forgings

1.2.3 Rolled Rings Forgings

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Powertrain Components

1.3.2 Chassis Components

1.3.3 Transmission Parts

1.3.4 Other Parts

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Forging Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Forging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Aichi Steel

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Forging Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Aichi Steel Forging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Thyssenkrupp

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Forging Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Thyssenkrupp Forging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 AAM

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Forging Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 AAM Forging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Bharat Forge Limited

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Forging Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Bharat Forge Limited Forging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 KOBELCO

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Forging Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 KOBELCO Forging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 WanXiang

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Forging Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 WanXiang Forging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)