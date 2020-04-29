Global 5G Technology Market Expected To Boost The Industry Growth In The Near Future

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global 5G Technology Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

5G technology is the fifth-generation wireless technology, which is in its developmental stage, and is expected to be commercialized in the coming two to three years. The technologys operational speed is expected to be several times faster than the existing wireless technologies (1G, 2G, 3G, and 4G) and significantly penetrate the 2G and 3G wireless markets. High speed, faster download speed, low cost, and expansion in the Internet of Things (IOT) market drive the 5G technology market.

The countries that are expected to be the early adopters of 5G technology are the U.S., Japan, South Korea, and China.

In 2018, the global 5G Technology market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global 5G Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the 5G Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Qualcomm (US)

Intel (US)

Ericsson (SE)

Samsung (KR)

NEC (JP)

Mediatek (TW)

Cisco (US)

Cavium (US)

Qorvo (US)

Huawei (CN)

ZTE (CN)

Market analysis by product type

SDN

NFV

MEC

Market analysis by market

Smart Home

Autonomous Driving

Smart Cities

Industrial IoT

Smart Farming

Others

Market analysis by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

