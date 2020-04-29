Global Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market to be at Forefront by 2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Analytics as a service (AaaS) refers to the provision of analytics software and operations through web-delivered technologies. These types of solutions offer businesses an alternative to developing internal hardware setups just to perform business analytics.

Among analytic types, descriptive analytics have shown highest market share as it allows the organizations to learn from past behaviours and understand how they might influence future outcomes. Moreover, BFSI industry have shown highest market share in vertical segment as the industry is harnessing the power of analytics-as-a-service to better understand their customer and accordingly update their services.

In 2018, the global Analytics as a Service (AaaS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Analytics as a Service (AaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Analytics as a Service (AaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Oracle

Computer Science Corporation (CSC)

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE)

SAS Institute

Google

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

EMC

Gooddata

Microsoft

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Predictive

Prescriptive

Diagnostic

Descriptive

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Retail and wholesale

Government

Healthcare and life sciences

Manufacturing

Telecommunication and IT

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Analytics as a Service (AaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Analytics as a Service (AaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

