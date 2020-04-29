Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market Share, Supply, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System Industry

Providing dense storage that maximizes floor space, automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS) integrate automated hardware and software for accurate picking and replenishment. These systems automatically locate and deliver the required inventory to a conveyor system, manual outfeed, or an ergonomic operator station.

In comparison to manual storage methods, automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS) is maximizing available storage space in existing structures, avoiding off-site storage and expansions, Minimizing overall building footprint versus conventional warehouses, Reducing labor and product damage costs and Increasing inventory accuracy and customer service.

In 2018, the global Automated Storage and Retrieval System market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Automated Storage and Retrieval System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

Daifuku Co. Ltd

SSI Schaefer Group

Murata Machinery

Knapp AG

TGW Logistics Group GmbH

Kardex Group

Swisslog Holding AG

Mecalux SA

Vanderlande Industries

System Logistics Corporation

Bastian Solution

Beumer Group

Dematic GmbH & Co. KG

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Unit-Load AS/RS Type

Mini-Load AS/RS Type

Market segment by Application, split into

Semiconductor & Electronics

E-Commerce

Automotive

Chemicals

Aviation

Food & Beverages

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Automated Storage and Retrieval System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Automated Storage and Retrieval System development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

