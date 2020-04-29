Global Cloud Brokerage Market 2019 Size, Trends, Industry Analysis, Leading Players & Future Forecast by 2025

This report focuses on the global Cloud Brokerage status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Brokerage development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Appirio

Avnet Cloud Marketplace

IBM

ComputeNext

Jamcracker

Green Pages

Cloud Cruiser

Duncan, LLC

Nervogrid

Suitebriar

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud Service Aggregation

Cloud Service Arbitrage

Cloud Service Integration

Cloud Service Intermediation

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

IT

Media

Industrial Use

Research

Government Agency

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cloud Brokerage are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Cloud Brokerage Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cloud Brokerage Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Cloud Brokerage Market Size

2.2 Cloud Brokerage Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Cloud Brokerage Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Cloud Brokerage Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Cloud Brokerage Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Cloud Brokerage Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Cloud Brokerage Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Cloud Brokerage Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Cloud Brokerage Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Cloud Brokerage Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Cloud Brokerage Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Cloud Brokerage Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Cloud Brokerage Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Appirio

12.1.1 Appirio Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Cloud Brokerage Introduction

12.1.4 Appirio Revenue in Cloud Brokerage Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Appirio Recent Development

12.2 Avnet Cloud Marketplace

12.2.1 Avnet Cloud Marketplace Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Cloud Brokerage Introduction

12.2.4 Avnet Cloud Marketplace Revenue in Cloud Brokerage Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Avnet Cloud Marketplace Recent Development

12.3 IBM

12.3.1 IBM Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Cloud Brokerage Introduction

12.3.4 IBM Revenue in Cloud Brokerage Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 IBM Recent Development

12.4 ComputeNext

12.4.1 ComputeNext Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Cloud Brokerage Introduction

12.4.4 ComputeNext Revenue in Cloud Brokerage Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 ComputeNext Recent Development

12.5 Jamcracker

12.5.1 Jamcracker Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Cloud Brokerage Introduction

12.5.4 Jamcracker Revenue in Cloud Brokerage Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Jamcracker Recent Development

12.6 Green Pages

12.6.1 Green Pages Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Cloud Brokerage Introduction

12.6.4 Green Pages Revenue in Cloud Brokerage Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Green Pages Recent Development

12.7 Cloud Cruiser

12.7.1 Cloud Cruiser Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Cloud Brokerage Introduction

12.7.4 Cloud Cruiser Revenue in Cloud Brokerage Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Cloud Cruiser Recent Development

12.8 Duncan, LLC

12.8.1 Duncan, LLC Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Cloud Brokerage Introduction

12.8.4 Duncan, LLC Revenue in Cloud Brokerage Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Duncan, LLC Recent Development

12.9 Nervogrid

12.9.1 Nervogrid Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Cloud Brokerage Introduction

12.9.4 Nervogrid Revenue in Cloud Brokerage Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Nervogrid Recent Development

12.10 Suitebriar

12.10.1 Suitebriar Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Cloud Brokerage Introduction

12.10.4 Suitebriar Revenue in Cloud Brokerage Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Suitebriar Recent Development

Continuous…

