Global Connected Smart Ship Market is set to garner staggering revenues by 2025

Alongside the rise of the industrial internet, every aspect of shipping has been touched by the integration of automation and big data. The connected ship represents a model where vessels are tracked and managed via satellite, offering streamlined reporting and improved vessel operating efficiency, including fuel management.

The European region is projected to lead the connected ship market during the forecast period. Although the shipbuilding industry in the region is going through a rough patch at present, the increased demand for autonomous ships and cruises from the region is expected to fuel the growth of the Europe connected ship market during the forecast period.

The European region is one of the prime consumers of marine electronic equipment as some of the leading shipbuilding countries such as Germany, France, Italy, and Russia are in this region. The shipbuilding industry of the European region offers complex naval vessels such as cruises, ferries, mega yachts, submarines, and dredgers (offshore vessels) and hence, holds a strong position in the international market.

Moreover, the marine equipment industry of the region also offers a wide range of products/ship components such as propulsion systems, diesel engines, environment safety systems, cargo handling systems, and related electronic products.

This report focuses on the global Connected Smart Ship status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Connected Smart Ship development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ABB

Emerson

GE

Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI)

Jason

Kongsberg Gruppen

Marlink

Northrop Grumman

RH Marine

Rockwell

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Ulstein

Valmet

Wartsila

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Vessel Traffic Management

Fleet Operations

Fleet Health Monitoring

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

