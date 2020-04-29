Global Data Center Blade Server Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Segment & Forecast Up to 2025

Global Data Center Blade Server Industry

The data center blade server market has highly compact design requiring less physical space and energy allowing more processing power in less space which reduces primary expenses for the enterprises. Moreover, installing blade server also reduces secondary expenses, such as hardware cabling costs, facilities charges, and the personnel hours needed to configure and manage systems. The blade servers is solving lot of challenges for enterprises across the globe such as growing capacity while reducing operations cost, improving service availability and increasing consistency and predictability.

In 2018, the global Data Center Blade Server market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 31.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Data Center Blade Server status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Data Center Blade Server development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dell Inc

Hewlett-Packard Company

Lenovo Group Limited

Fujitsu Limited

Hitachi Limited

NEC Corporation

SGI Corporation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Consulting services

Installation and support services

Professional services

Market segment by Application, split into

Small size organization

Medium size organization

Large size organization

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

