GLOBAL ENTERPRISE GOVERNANCE, RISK, AND COMPLIANCE (EGRC) MARKET RESEARCH REPORT 2018 ANALYSIS AND FORECAST 2025

This report focuses on the global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Microsoft (US)

BWise (Netherlands)

SAS Institute Inc. (US)

IBM Corporation (US)

FIS (US)

Thomson Reuters (US)

Wolters Kluwer (Netherlands)

MetricStream Inc. (US)

EMC Corporation (US)

Oracle (US)

SAP SE (Germany)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Audit management

Compliance management

Risk management

Policy management

Incident management

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Construction and engineering

Energy and utilities

Government

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Audit management

1.4.3 Compliance management

1.4.4 Risk management

1.4.5 Policy management

1.4.6 Incident management

1.4.7 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 Construction and engineering

1.5.4 Energy and utilities

1.5.5 Government

1.5.6 Healthcare

1.5.7 Manufacturing

1.5.8 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market Size

2.2 Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Microsoft (US)

12.1.1 Microsoft (US) Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Introduction

12.1.4 Microsoft (US) Revenue in Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Microsoft (US) Recent Development

12.2 BWise (Netherlands)

12.2.1 BWise (Netherlands) Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Introduction

12.2.4 BWise (Netherlands) Revenue in Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 BWise (Netherlands) Recent Development

12.3 SAS Institute Inc. (US)

12.3.1 SAS Institute Inc. (US) Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Introduction

12.3.4 SAS Institute Inc. (US) Revenue in Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 SAS Institute Inc. (US) Recent Development

12.4 IBM Corporation (US)

12.4.1 IBM Corporation (US) Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Introduction

12.4.4 IBM Corporation (US) Revenue in Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 IBM Corporation (US) Recent Development

12.5 FIS (US)

12.5.1 FIS (US) Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Introduction

12.5.4 FIS (US) Revenue in Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 FIS (US) Recent Development

12.6 Thomson Reuters (US)

12.6.1 Thomson Reuters (US) Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Introduction

12.6.4 Thomson Reuters (US) Revenue in Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Thomson Reuters (US) Recent Development

12.7 Wolters Kluwer (Netherlands)

12.7.1 Wolters Kluwer (Netherlands) Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Introduction

12.7.4 Wolters Kluwer (Netherlands) Revenue in Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Wolters Kluwer (Netherlands) Recent Development

12.8 MetricStream Inc. (US)

12.8.1 MetricStream Inc. (US) Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Introduction

12.8.4 MetricStream Inc. (US) Revenue in Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 MetricStream Inc. (US) Recent Development

12.9 EMC Corporation (US)

12.9.1 EMC Corporation (US) Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Introduction

12.9.4 EMC Corporation (US) Revenue in Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 EMC Corporation (US) Recent Development

12.10 Oracle (US)

12.10.1 Oracle (US) Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Introduction

12.10.4 Oracle (US) Revenue in Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Oracle (US) Recent Development

12.11 SAP SE (Germany)

