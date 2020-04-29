Global Hydration Packs Market 2019 Recent Developments and Demand by Forecast To 2024

Hydration packs are highly specialized backpacks designed with a built-in water bladder system. Hydration packs are used by hikers, bikers, soldiers and others to carry water with them easily without taking up space and allowing free movement. Hydration packs are easy to drink when moving until and unless it is used while road cycling or hiking, generally having a stop or slow down to drink if using a water bottle is preferable. Hydration packs allows to stay hydrated by with the ease of drinking water more and drinking consistently.

Compared with water bottles hydration packs comes in two to three liter sizes, which allows to carry more water while travelling. Overall, cleaning is a difficulty if a lot of sports powders is added with water, which indeed requires often cleaning of hydration pack. Leakage and spillage are much more likely to occur while filling the hydration pack or by accidental failure compared with a water bottle.

The smallest and lightest hydration packs are used in running, they many be under two liters and maximum up to six liters. They rest on the lower back or the waist area. Sitting high on the back cycling hydration packs are of six to ten liters, which provides maximum water and are indeed anticipated to increase the hydration pack market. Military require daypacks which are of an average ten to thirty liters, whereas hiking and trekking hydration packs are usually the heaviest and largest.

Commonly thirty five to sixty five liters hydration backpacks are used. In such cases compression straps across the shoulders and body as well as hip belts are necessary. The hydration packs market is expected to trigger due to the requirement and acceptability of hydration packs by the soldiers and officials in the developing countries.

Based on geography, the global hydration pack market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Rest of the World. Out of these regions, North America hydration packs market holds maximum share of the global hydration packs market followed by Europe. The major factors which have leading position in propelled the growth of hydration packs market in these regions are rising number of sports personnel which leads to increase in the usage of hydration packs and indeed surges the growth of the hydration pack market.