GLOBAL LEGGINGS MARKET 2019 INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST 2025

The global Leggings market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Leggings market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Leggings in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Leggings in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Leggings market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Leggings market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

HUE

Nike

Adidas

Under Armour

AEO

C&A

Macy’s

Calvin Klein

Nordstrom

Yelete

Sho Sho Fashion

Spanx

CSP International

Lysse

Beauty Fashion Textile

Market size by Product

Cotton Spandex

Nylon

Other

Market size by End User

Men

Women

Kids

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3911530-global-leggings-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Leggings market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Leggings market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Leggings companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Leggings submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Leggings are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Leggings market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Leggings Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Leggings Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Cotton Spandex

1.4.3 Nylon

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Leggings Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Men

1.5.3 Women

1.5.4 Kids

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Leggings Market Size

2.1.1 Global Leggings Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Leggings Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Leggings Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Leggings Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Leggings Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Leggings Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Leggings Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Leggings Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Leggings Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Leggings Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Leggings Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Leggings Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Leggings Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Leggings Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Leggings Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Leggings Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Leggings Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Leggings Sales by Product

4.2 Global Leggings Revenue by Product

4.3 Leggings Price by Product

…

11 Company Profiles

11.1 HUE

11.1.1 HUE Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 HUE Leggings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 HUE Leggings Products Offered

11.1.5 HUE Recent Development

11.2 Nike

11.2.1 Nike Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Nike Leggings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Nike Leggings Products Offered

11.2.5 Nike Recent Development

11.3 Adidas

11.3.1 Adidas Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 Adidas Leggings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Adidas Leggings Products Offered

11.3.5 Adidas Recent Development

11.4 Under Armour

11.4.1 Under Armour Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Under Armour Leggings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Under Armour Leggings Products Offered

11.4.5 Under Armour Recent Development

11.5 AEO

11.5.1 AEO Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 AEO Leggings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 AEO Leggings Products Offered

11.5.5 AEO Recent Development

11.6 C&A

11.6.1 C&A Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 C&A Leggings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 C&A Leggings Products Offered

11.6.5 C&A Recent Development

11.7 Macy’s

11.7.1 Macy’s Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 Macy’s Leggings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 Macy’s Leggings Products Offered

11.7.5 Macy’s Recent Development

11.8 Calvin Klein

11.8.1 Calvin Klein Company Details

11.8.2 Company Business Overview

11.8.3 Calvin Klein Leggings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.8.4 Calvin Klein Leggings Products Offered

11.8.5 Calvin Klein Recent Development

11.9 Nordstrom

11.9.1 Nordstrom Company Details

11.9.2 Company Business Overview

11.9.3 Nordstrom Leggings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.9.4 Nordstrom Leggings Products Offered

11.9.5 Nordstrom Recent Development

11.10 Yelete

11.10.1 Yelete Company Details

11.10.2 Company Business Overview

11.10.3 Yelete Leggings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.10.4 Yelete Leggings Products Offered

11.10.5 Yelete Recent Development

11.11 Sho Sho Fashion

11.12 Spanx

11.13 CSP International

11.14 Lysse

11.15 Beauty Fashion Textile

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3911530-global-leggings-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com