Global Professional Service Robotics Market Growth Rate, Outlook, Challenge and forecast to 2025

Professional service robots are a type of robot typically considered for use outside of a manufacturing facility within a professional setting. While industrial robots automate manufacturing tasks, professional service robots, which vary greatly in form and function, automate menial, dangerous, time-consuming, or repetitive tasks, effectively freeing human workers to perform more cognitive functions.

Most professional service robots are semi-autonomous or fully autonomous robots with some form of mobility. There are service robots that are intended to interact with people, typically deployed in a retail, hospitality, healthcare, warehouse or fulfillment setting. Others are deployed in more rugged settings, such as in space and defense, agricultural applications, and demolition, to automate dangerous or laborious tasks.

In 2016, sales of professional service robots rose considerably approximately 24% over 2015 according to the International Federation of Robotics (IFR). Sales value increased 2% in 2016 to $4.7 Billion, primarily because of the quickly decreasing prices of professional service robots used in defense applications.

In 2018, the global Professional Service Robotics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Professional Service Robotics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Professional Service Robotics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Dassault Aviation

Israel Aerospace

AeroVironment

European Aeronautic Defence and Space

Advanced Robotics

BlueBotics

MacDonald Dettwiler Space

Von Hoerner & Sulger

Universal Robots

Market analysis by product type

Unmanned Aircraft Service Robotics

Spacecraft Service Robotics

Satellite Service Robotics

Market analysis by market

Handle aircraft orders backlog

Efficient aircraft production processes

others

Market analysis by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Professional Service Robotics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Professional Service Robotics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

