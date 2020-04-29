Global Specialty Silica Market Size In Terms Of Volume And Value To 2022

Silica is a hard, colorless compound that naturally occurs in sandstone and other rocks. Specialty silica is mainly produced by the reaction between chemicals and blast sand. Specialty silica is a fine powder which is used in powder or granule form depending on the end-use industry. Specialty silica has about REDACTED silicon dioxide (SiO2).

Specialty silicas are chemically extracted from silica, usually through chemical and silicon metal reactions. Initially, the process of manufacturing various specialty silica types starts with purification of the extracted silica and separation of the sand and other impurities. The process of manufacturing each type of silica is highly complex and it is difficult to separate each type in the manufacturing process. The global market for specialty silica is expected to grow due to high demand in a broad range of industry end-users across the globe. The market is driven by the demand of raw material from the enduse industry; the increasing demand from tire and non-tire rubber market is positively affecting demand for specialty silica. The health hazards associated with silica and manufacturing specialty silica is one of the major market restraints. Thus, it is important to analyze the market in terms of its drivers, restraints and opportunities

The market for specialty silica is segmented based on type (precipitated silica, fumed silica, silica gel, colloidal silica and others), end-user industry (rubber, food and beverage, paints and coatings, cosmetics and personal care, plastics, agriculture and others) and geographic regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America). This report covers market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges that determine the scope of the market and its trends.

In recent years there has been a major shift in the global specialty silica production, which is moving from the developed regions such as Europe and the U.S. to developing economies such as China and India. Continuous increasing demand from developed countries in addition to demand from developing countries is contributing to the overall expansion of the worldwide specialty silica market. Industrial growth in the developing economies is a major driver for expansion of the market during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific region is the largest regional market for specialty silica in terms of volume and has high growth potential. Growth in the Asia-Pacific region is mainly driven by growing end-user industries such as rubber, plastics, food and beverage, and others. The precipitated silica plants in China and India are growing, and there is a continuous need for maintenance in the transportation industry as well as accelerating demand in various regions in the Asia-Pacific region, both of which are ultimately driving the market in this region.

Report Scope

This report provides an overview and clear understanding of the global market of specialty silica and an analysis of global market trends, with market data from 2015 and 2016, plus estimates for 2017 and projections through 2022.

The report covers a discussion of technological, regulatory and economic trends that are affecting the specialty silica market. It explains the major drivers, restraints and regional dynamics of the global specialty silica market and current trends within the industry. The market is further segmented and forecasted for major countries such as U.S., Mexico, Germany, China, France, U.K., India, Brazil and U.A.E.

The different types of specialty silica considered in the report include precipitated silica, fused silica, fumed silica, silica gel and colloidal silica. The report includes descriptions of end-use markets such as rubber, electronic components, agriculture, paints and coatings, food and beverage, cosmetics and personal care, and others. Important processes involved in extracting silica and the major functions provided by specialty silica are also covered in detail.

The report concludes with a special focus on the competitive landscape which includes key strategies adopted by the manufacturers and detailed profiles of the major manufacturers in the global specialty silica market.

Report Includes

– 60 data tables and 20 additional tables

– Country specific data and analysis for U.S., Mexico, France, Germany, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and UAE

– Characterization and quantification of market potential for silica by major types, technologies, regions, and end-user industries

– Information on factors driving and restraining the growth of the market along with opportunities that are likely to affect the global silica market

– Company profile of major market players within the industry, including Akzo Nobel Nv, W.R. Grace, Madhu Silica, and Dalian Fuchang Chemical Group Co., Ltd.

