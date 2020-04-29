Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Strategies and Vendor Landscape with Future Projection by 2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

A virtual private network (VPN) extends a private network across a public network, and enables users to send and receive data across shared or public networks as if their computing devices were directly connected to the private network. (“In the simplest terms, it creates a secure, encrypted connection, which can be thought of as a tunnel, between your computer and a server operated by the VPN service.”) Applications running across the VPN may therefore benefit from the functionality, security, and management of the private network.

VPNs may allow employees to securely access a corporate intranet while located outside the office. They are used to securely connect geographically separated offices of an organization, creating one cohesive network. Personal VPN Users Internet users may secure their wireless transactions with a VPN, to circumvent geo-restrictions and censorship, or to connect to proxy servers for the purpose of protecting personal identity and location. However, some Internet sites block access to known VPN technology to prevent the circumvention of their geo-restrictions.

A VPN is created by establishing a virtual point-to-point connection through the use of dedicated connections, virtual tunneling protocols, or traffic encryption. A VPN available from the public Internet can provide some of the benefits of a wide area network (WAN). From a user perspective, the resources available within the private network can be accessed remotely.

Traditional VPNs are characterized by a point-to-point topology, and they do not tend to support or connect broadcast domains, so services such as Microsoft Windows NetBIOS may not be fully supported or work as they would on a local area network (LAN). Designers have developed VPN variants, such as Virtual Private LAN Service (VPLS), and layer-2 tunneling protocols, to overcome this limitation.

The Europe VPN market generated the highest sales in 2017, as organizations in Europe are equipped with advanced technologies. Moreover, presence of large number of enterprises and increase in number of internet users have supplemented the market growth. The Asia-Pacific VPN market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, owing to rise in penetration of internet, rapid industrialization, and significant economic growth.

In 2018, the global Virtual Private Network (VPN) market size was 1260 million US$ and it is expected to reach 2960 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 11.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Virtual Private Network (VPN) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

Private Internet Access

Nord VPN

TorGuard

Cyber Ghost

Hotspot Shield

IP Vanish VPN

Buffered VPN

Golden Frog

VPN Pure

Express VPN

Safer VPN

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Remote Access VPN

Site-to-Site VPN

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Personal VPN Users

Corporate VPN Users

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

