Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Market Estimated to Expand at a Robust CAGR by 2026

Idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura is also recognized as primary immune thrombocytopenic purpura is an autoimmune disorder for which appropriate treatment and diagnostic strategies are uncertain. Idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura is characterized by tendency to bleed constantly mostly from extremities such as gums, and nose, petechiae and purpuric rash. People suffering from idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura shows platelet count below normal that is less than 150,000 cells/mm3 causing thrombocytopenia.

There are two main types of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, acute and chronic. The acute form is more common in kids and arises between the ages of 2 to 6 years. Acute idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura typically lasts for 2 to 7 weeks, with the platelet count recurring to normal within 4-6 months. The diagnosis is excellent and in 95 percent of affected people the platelet count returns to regular without interference. The chronic form of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura is more common in adults and rare in children. It is categorized by a subtler arrival, which lasts for months or years. Around 4 in every 100,000 children develop idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura every year. Both young adults and children can develop idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura with it being more common in girls than boys.

According to Center for Disease Control and Prevention, around 450,000 injuries caused due to burning need medical care yearly, 50,000 individuals are hospitalized, and 3,400 deaths are registered each year in United States. Rise in the number of trauma care centers and rising number of trauma cases drives the Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Market globally. According to a report published by Center for Disease Control and prevention, trauma is main reason of death for people from America and it accounts for 30% of deaths in U.S. in population aged between 1 to 46 years old. About 41 million emergency appointments registers each year and 2.3 million patients are hospitalized through the U.S. Moreover, burn injuries also accelerates idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura market over forecast period.

The Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura market is segmented on the basis of therapeutics products, end users and geography. Based on therapeutics products idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura market is segmented into corticosteroids, intravenous immunoglobulin (ivig), anti-d immunoglobulin, thrombopoietin receptor agonists (TPO-RA), and others. Based on end users the Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Market is segmented as hospitals, specialty clinic and others.

On the basis of geography the Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America is the leading Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura market owing to rising incidence of trauma and blood related diseases including hepatitis and HIV among people, early adoption to new product and treatment innovations. Europe is the second leading Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura market due to growth and development of more effective and innovative technologies. The Asia Pacific Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Market is also expected to grow at an increasing rate owing to increasing healthcare spending, growth in research and development.

The Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura market in Australia is gaining pull owing to favorable initiatives of government. Major limitation for idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura market is side effects of drugs or corticosteroids used. Though the use of new drugs and combination therapy has seen to avoid side effects and shown lifesaving. Moreover, idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura market will face challenges such as limitations of services for diagnostic test in countryside areas, high cost of treatment in low income countries, and lack of awareness of disease amongst people over the forecast period.

The major player for the Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura market are CSL Behring, GlaxoSmithKlin, Amgen. Inc, Grifols S.A, F. Hoffman-La Roche AG, Baxter, Novartis AG, Contract Pharmacal, Roxane and others.