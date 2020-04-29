Import and export of cosmetics and skincare products has been rising across the world owing to the rise in awareness about e-commerce Driving Cocamine Dioxide Market

Cocamine dioxide is an amide mixture of coconut fatty acids. It is manufactured by condensation of alkanolamines (mono-, di-, or triethanolamine) and coconut fatty acid. It is also known as cocamine oxide; amines, coco alkyldimethyl, n-oxide; coco dimethylamine oxide; coconut dimethylamine oxide; and dimethyl cocoalkylamine oxide. Cocamine dioxide possesses characteristics similar to that of alcohols, amines, and long carbon chains in one molecule. It is a nonionic surfactant, which acts as a lubricant agent, thickening agent, and wetting agent.

Cocamine Dioxide Market: Trends & Demands

The need for high quality, multifunctional products has been increasing across the globe, led by the changes in lifestyle and rise in standard of living of the people.. Owing to the change in standard of living, the demand for good quality, multifunctional products has been increased. Demand of premium products such as hand wash liquids, shampoos, and conditioner is increasing due to increase in per capita income of people in the developing countries. Which in turn is fueling the global cocamine dioxide market. Multifunctional skin care products include those that protect skin from sun and other environmental conditions, while promoting skin tone that is even and light.

Cocamine Dioxide Market: Key Segments

In terms of application, the global cocamine dioxide market can be divided into personal care & cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and others (including agricultural and textile). Personal care & cosmetics is anticipated to constitute major share of the global cocamine dioxide market during the forecast period. Cocamine dioxide is extensively used to increase viscosity and foam stabilization ability in anionic products such as hand washing liquids, detergents, shampoos, hair conditioners, body cleansers, and bubble baths. Cocamine dioxide is mostly employed in dishwashing and hard surface cleaning products owing to its foam stabilizing and viscosity modification abilities. It is also used as fragrance solubilizer, viscosity modifier, and thickener in bleaching agents based on sodium hypochlorite. . Owing to its emulsifying characteristics, it finds its applications in the field of pharmaceuticals, in manufacturing of medicines, agricultural preparations for latex stabilizing. Additionally, cocamine dioxide is also used in combination with anionic surfactant for good skin compatibility. It is used in toilet cleaner due to its stability against hydrogen peroxide, chlorine bleach, and acid attacks .Additionally, cocamine dioxide is employed in textile processing as anti-static agent, and dye-leveling, waterproofing, and water-in-oil additive.

Cocamine Dioxide Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global cocamine dioxide market can be classified into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific is anticipated to constitute major share of the global cocamine dioxide market during the forecast period. The market in the region is likely to expand at a rapid pace, due to the increase population, rise in standard of living, and increase in awareness about high-quality and hygienic products. Import and export of cosmetics and skincare products has been rising across the world owing to the rise in awareness about e-commerce. Many young working women are increasingly experimenting with new cosmetics, led by the increase in television programs. Asia Pacific is fueling the global cocamine dioxide market due to the rise in penetration of smart phones and reliance on e-commerce to access products. Countries in Europe are focusing on innovating and producing new products in order to gain market share and expand their product portfolio.

Cocamine Dioxide Market: Key Players

Prominent players operating in the global cocamine dioxide market include Parchem fine & specialty chemicals, Kao Corporation., Lakeland Chemicals (India) Ltd., Clariant International Ltd., Solvay SA, and Victorian Chemical Company Pty Ltd. These companies are engaged in research and development activities, strategic alliances, and mergers and acquisitions to gain market share.