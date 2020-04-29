In Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market is Expected to Progress at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2015 to 2023

Global In-vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market: Snapshot

Diagnostic tools have undergone a sea change in the recent decades, owing to the rapidly growing demand for non-invasive diagnostics that are efficient as well as fast. Compliance with these demands ensures that the tools provide a relatively higher ease of operation and also promote better patient compliance and test results. They are also a lot easier to use for medical professionals and do not restrict a patient to any dietary compulsions. The growing number of non-invasive surgical and diagnostic tools is therefore, a massive boon to the growth of the global market for in-vitro colorectal cancer screening testing.

Another factor that promotes this market’s growth is the growing prevalence of syndromes and diseases that are inherited. A rise in their number directly implies an increasing demand for testing procedures for diseases such as cancer.

The in-vitro colorectal cancer screening testing companies, however, have to go through a highly stringent set of regulations to be able to make their products and tests available for use. The high amount of regulatory pressure not only complicates matters for key players, but also makes it difficult for new entrants to penetrate the market.

Owing to such factors, the global market for in-vitro colorectal cancer screening testing is expected to reach a revenue of US$602.3 mn by the end of 2016 and US$980.6 mn by 2023. It is expected to progress at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2015 to 2023.

North America Demand for In-vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Testing to Remain Highest

By the end of 2023, North America is expected to generate revenues of US$316.7 mn from in-vitro colorectal cancer screening testing. As per the findings released by the American Cancer Society, in 2015 more than 93,000 new cases of colon cancer and more than 39,000 cases of rectal cancer were diagnosed in the U.S. alone. The North American region also holds one of the largest population pools of elderly citizens, a demographic that is very prone to such diseases. These are the key reasons for the high demand for in-vitro colorectal cancer screening testing shown by the region.

Meanwhile, the demand for in-vitro colorectal cancer screening testing is expected to increase at a very high rate in Europe, owing to the increasing number of the elderly and the growing availability of advanced and automated diagnostic tools and techniques.

Fecal Occult Blood Tests to Continue Taking up Sizeable Shares in Revenue

By the end of 2023, US$567.7 mn is expected to be generated within the test segment of fecal occult blood testing. Colorectal cancer – considered as the third largest cancer related cause of death by the ACS – can be diagnosed through fecal occult blood tests, blood biomarker tests, and stool biomarker tests. Of these, fecal occult blood (FOB) testing has been the most commonly used diagnostic measure, owing to its older presence in the healthcare industry coupled with its lower price than modern means. Guaiac FOB stool tests have been the most popular FOB tests used across the globe so far. On the other hand, the demand for blood biomarker tests is expected to increase at the highest rate till 2023, owing to the rapidly growing preference for tests such as the Epi proColon test.

The key providers of in-vitro colorectal cancer screening testing are Beckman Coulter, Inc., Sysmex Corporation, Alere, Inc., Abbott Molecular, Inc., Quest Diagnostics, Inc., and Biotime, Inc.

