Inertial Navigation System Market 2019 | Future Growth, Top Key Players, Analysis and Forecast 2027

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Inertial Navigation System Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027

Inertial navigation systems are used in high-end defence, space, and naval applications, and in commercial vehicles. An inertial navigation system uses a computer based system, and motion sensors, such as gyroscopes and accelerometers to calculate the dead rocking position of an object. These systems are used in navigation applications, where accuracy and performance are of utmost importance, along with the size and cost. The inertial navigation system market is forecasted to witness prominent growth in the near future, due to increasing advancement in technology pertaining to navigation systems.

Innovation has led to the introduction of technology enabled advancements in military, and naval applications, such as fiber optic gyro (FOG), ring laser gyro (RLG), and micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) that have provided light and small inertial navigation systems. Some of the prominent players in the defence equipment business have in-house manufacturing facilities with limited applications.

Strap down and gimballed are the two types of inertial navigation systems available in the market. In the strap down system, all the sensors are mounted parallel to the body axes of the vehicle. In this system, the gyroscopes don’t provide a stable platform; they are used to sense the turning rates of the craft. Whereas in the gimballed system, the platform is mounted on gimbals. The strap down system contributes fewer moving parts and it is simple and more reliable, as compared to other systems.

An inertial navigation system (INS) comprises gyroscopes and accelerometers, which help it track the orientation and position of an object with reference to a known starting point. The gyroscope is used to measure the angular velocity of the frame with the sensor. Whereas, the accelerometer is used to measure the acceleration of the moving object in the frame. Based on this, one can identify the vehicle’s direction, i.e. whether it is moving backward, forward, left or right. By tracking both, the current linear acceleration of the system and the current angular velocity of the system relative to the moving object, the relative orientation of an object and its position can be derived.

North America and Europe hold a relatively large market share and their dominance is projected to continue over the forecast period, owing to large investments in naval vessels and warships, and defence aircraft. APAC and the Middle East collectively hold the second spot in terms of market share, which can be attributed to the launch of many programs on inertial navigation systems (INS). Many countries are interested in investing in the navy and defence sector to strengthen their forces. The inertial navigation systems market hold a huge potential opportunity of application in unmanned vehicles. The demand for unmanned vehicles is increasing, which drives the inertial navigation systems market. Hence, the demand for remotely operated underwater vehicles, and autonomous underwater vehicles is expected to drive the market growth of inertial navigation systems.

Inertial Navigation System Market: Segmentation

The global inertial navigation system marketcan be segmented on the basis of product type:

Navigation

Tactical

Commercial

Marine

The global inertial navigation system marketcan be segmented on the basis of technology type:

Micro electro mechanical systems

Fiber optic gyro

Ring laser gyro

Mechanical

Vibrating gyro

The global inertial navigation system marketcan be segmented on the basis of application type:

Naval

Airborne

Commercial

Land

Inertial Navigation System Market: Key Trends and Drivers

New investments in military and naval applications drive the inertial navigation system market. The booming aerospace market, and technological advancements in navigations systems are further expected to drive the market. One of the thriving concerns for APAC countries is the growing need for aviation and naval based ships to strengthen their military and naval fleet, which in turn is expected to drive growth of the inertial navigation system market. MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical system) is one of the recent key trends identified in the inertial navigation system market. Another factor forecasted to drive growth of the inertial navigation system market is the availability of low cost navigation systems, which can be achieved by reducing production cost and weight.

Inertial Navigation System Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain include various inertial navigation system (INS) component manufacturers and suppliers, such as Honeywell International, Safran, Northrop Grumman, Thales Group, KVH Industries, Teledyne, Systron Donner Interial, VectorNav, TASC Gmbh, and ETLG Aerosystems.

