Integrated Passive Devices (IPD) Market 2019 Global Size, Industry Reviews, Leading Key Vendors, Share, Segmentation, Comprehensive Research and Regional Trends by Forecast to 2022

The report on the global Integrated Passive Devices market covers historical market trends, current market dynamics, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, country-level analysis for every segment, key player’s market share analysis, competitive landscape and supply chain analysis.

Market Highlights:

The development of RF applications globally is expected to evolve the demand for integrated passive devices. Reports that evaluate the semiconductors and electronics industry have been made available by Market Research Future which creates reports on several industry verticals that review the market growth and prospects. The market is anticipated to revolutionize the expansion of the market with a positive CAGR in the forecast period.

The demand for system-in-package technology is expected to accelerate the expansion of the integrated passive devices market. The implementation of IPDs in health-care products, automotive and consumer electronics is expected to raise the growth levels observed in the market. The requirement for demand for the small and lightweight products is anticipated to motivate the growth of the integrated passive devices market in the upcoming years.

Major Key Players

On Semiconductor (U.S.),

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany),

Texas Instruments Inc. (U.S.),

STMicroelectronics (U.S.),

Micron Technology, Inc. (U.S.),

STATS ChipPAC Ltd (Singapore),

Global Communication Semiconductors, Inc. (U.S.),

Global Communication Semiconductors, LLC (U.S.),

3DiS Technologies (France),

OnChip Devices, Inc. (U.S.),

Johanson Technology, Inc. (U.S.)

are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the Global Integrated Passive Devices Market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Industry Updates:

March 2019 Cubic Corporation, a defense contractor is purchasing space hardware supplier Nuvotronics for $64 million in cash. Nuvotronics will improve Cubic’s protected communications range, which comprises of GATR inflatable satcom terminals employed by the U.S. military and other clients. The acquisition consists of a possible earn-out of up to $8 million on top of the $64 million original purchase amount.

Competitive Analysis

The progress capability of the market is bolstered by the accretive nature of the assets available in the market. The market is projected to accomplish an absolute lead in the market place owing to improved strategies in specific areas. Additionally, the deals being coined in the market are likely to additionally inspire the development of the market in the impending years. The absorbed expenses in the market are readily dispensed with, opening more room for the development in the market. The advancement of the market is upgraded chiefly due to the reduction in promotional and miscellaneous expenses. An intensified growth pace is observed due to the productive effect exerted by the market forces both externally and internally. The companies functioning in the market are persistently taking on the hindrances to progress and are forming strategies that are projected to guide to a beneficial outcome on the market’s advancement.

Segmentation

The evaluation of the segments in the integrated passive devices market is carried out on the basis of products, application, material, and region. By products, the integrated passive devices market is segmented into diodes, diplexers, and couplers. The regions that are encompassed in the integrated passive devices market are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. The segmetation on the basis of application in the integrated passive devices market comprises of RF power amplifier, Wi-Fi devices, smartphones, RF transceivers, and GPS. Based on the material, the market for integrated passive devices consists of non-silicon base and silicon base.

Regional Analysis:

The study of the integrated passive devices market on the basis of regions spans regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. The analysis discerns that the European region is directing the IPDs market. The nations such as Germany, France, and the U.K. are exhibiting an optimistic growth rate for the application of integrated passive devices in other countries. The North American region is the following key market for integrated passive devices. The expansion of the market achieved by the vital players and the effect of U.S. and Canada in this region provides the North American region a massive boost in the integrated passive devices market. The Asia Pacific region is the third chief market. The presence of an elevated number of semiconductor companies around the world is presenting an enormous boost to the market. Moreover, the advancement in the consumer electronics segment is expected to boost the integrated passive devices market’s expansion in the approaching years.

