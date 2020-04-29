Iron-Based Coagulants Market in North America and Europe is developed and is projected to expand at a modest pace during the forecast period 2026

Coagulation is a preliminary water treatment process, wherein coagulants are added to water to clump the small, destabilized particles together into larger aggregates so that they can be separated from the water. Commonly used coagulants are iron and aluminum salts. Salts of other metals such as zirconium and titanium are also very effective. Iron based coagulants are commonly used in purification of wastewater and sludge conditioning and dewatering at municipal wastewater treatment stations, leather industries, paper & pulp industry, and food processing plants. Ferric chloride and ferric sulfate are the commonly used iron salts to treat water.

Global Iron-based Coagulants Market: Trends & Developments

Implementation of stringent government regulations on the treatment of wastewater before its discharge into water bodies is expected to drive the demand for iron-based coagulants. Decline in fresh water resources due to the misuse of water has increased water deficit across the globe. Governments around the world are imposing regulations on the treatment of wastewater and increasing its reusability. Rise in trend of water treatment and water reuse is anticipated to boost the global iron-based coagulants market.

Global Iron-based Coagulants Market: Segmentation

Based on type, the global iron-based coagulants market can be segmented into ferric chloride (FeCl3), ferrous chloride (FeCl2), ferric sulfate (Fe2 (SO4)3), and ferrous sulfate (FeSO4).

Ferric chloride is combined with hydrogen peroxide to form Fenton’s Reagent, which is used to oxidize organic contaminants in water. Ferric chloride-based coagulants are ideal for removing metals such as copper, nickel, zinc, and phosphorous from water. It reacts with phosphates to form insoluble iron salts, causing it to precipitate out of solution. Ferric chloride-based coagulants can be tailored to specific requirements and can reduce the number of water treatment chemicals that need to be added during water treatment processes. Ferric sulfate-based coagulants are less corrosive than ferric chloride-based coagulants. They are effective in treatment of oily water, getting rid of turbidity, and removal of metals. Ferric sulfate-based coagulants are also effective in sludge dewatering.

Global Iron-based Coagulants Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global iron-based coagulants market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In terms on consumption, Asia Pacific is expected to be the major region of the global iron-based coagulants market during the forecast period. Increase in number of paper & pulp, food processing, chemical, and leather companies, which are significantly dependent on chemically treated water, is estimated to augment the iron-based coagulants market in the region. China is the leading producer and exporter of iron-based coagulants in Asia Pacific. Increase in population and rise in industrialization in emerging economies such as India, China, Indonesia, and Vietnam are indirect factors propelling the iron-based coagulants market in Asia Pacific. The iron-based coagulants market in North America and Europe is developed and is projected to expand at a modest pace during the forecast period.

Global Iron-based Coagulants Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global iron-based coagulants market are SNF Group, Chemifloc LTD, BASF SE, Feralco AB, Kemira, Cytec Industries, Inc., Solenis, Bauminas Quimica Ltda, Ecolab, Aries Chemical, Inc., IXOM, Chemtrade Electrochem Inc., Kurita Water Industries Ltd., Suez S.A., Pencco, Inc., Buckman, ChemTreat, Inc., and Tessenderlo Group.