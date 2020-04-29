Global IT-enabled Healthcare Market: Overview

IT-enabled healthcare services offer feasible modes of overcoming deficits in the current healthcare delivery system across the globe. With the rising focus of several governments worldwide for the development of the desired healthcare infrastructure of the country, the private and public healthcare infrastructure of these countries is also growing significantly. Numerous countries such as Singapore, Algeria, Chile, Argentina, Brazil, China, and India among several others are incessantly focusing on increasing the budget of public sector healthcare programs by means of several government and private sponsored models. This effort has been made to reach out to the mass public. Furthermore, inadequacies of the conventional paper based methods such as high costs, redundancies, and incompleteness leads to pointless healthcare expenditures. IT-enabled healthcare presents a feasible replacement for the conventional systems in order to decrease the unnecessary healthcare costs and thus increase the quality and efficiency of healthcare services.

Obtain Report Details @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/it-enabled-healthcare-market.html

The employment of electronic medical records (EMR) and several different healthcare information systems guarantee steadiness of the healthcare services irrespective of their topographical location. The various other advantages of IT-enabled healthcare solutions such as home diagnosis, remote monitoring features, and other mHealth solutions are further expected to drive the growth of the IT-enabled healthcare market in the near future.

The global IT-enabled healthcare market is projected to witness an 11.80% CAGR between 2014 and 2020. Based on value, the market stood at US$96.8 bn in 2013 and is likely to touch US$210.3 bn by the end of 2020.

Request for Sample Copy of Report @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=3918

Public/Private Healthcare Institutions to Lead Market

The global IT-enabled healthcare market is classified into individuals, healthcare workers, physicians, and private/public healthcare institutions. The public/private healthcare institution accounted for the leading share in 2013. However, the individuals segments is likely to exhibit strong growth over the next couple of years. The growth of these two segments can be attributed to the growing awareness regarding a healthy lifestyle among consumers across the globe. In terms of type, software dominated the global IT-enabled healthcare market in 2013.

Request Report Brochure @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=3918

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The companyâ€™s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMRâ€™s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.transparencymarketresearch.com