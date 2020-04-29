Liquid Applied Membrane Market – Upcoming Competition ,Opportunities Assessment & Upcoming Challenges 2025

Liquid Applied Membrane Market: Snapshot

Liquid applied membranes are moisture-curing membranes applied on surfaces that need to be protected from water and other environmental elements. Waterproofing roofs, walls, and floors is the primary application segment of the liquid applied membrane market, which has consequently been driven by the rapid rise of the construction industry in developing countries in the recent past and the renewed demand from developed economies, often for renovation purposes. Liquid applied membranes have become a key part of the construction sector in developed economies, as construction work in these regions is focused more on bringing existing construction up to the latest quality standards rather than the construction of new projects.

The low environmental impact of liquid applied membranes has been vital for growth of the global market. The construction industry has faced a tough route back to stability in Western economies following the 2008-09 economic slowdown, and has had to deal with increasingly stringent environmental laws determining the direction of the technological progression within the industry. The rising use of liquid applied membranes for waterproofing has thus become a key feature of the construction industry and is likely to remain a key market in the coming years.

A lack of practical inconveniences has worked in favor of the liquid applied membrane market, as the membranes have low viscosity and don’t emit foul odors. Liquid applied membranes are compatible with a wide variety of substrates, including ceramic, stones, as well as wood. This has also been a key driver for the global liquid applied membranes market in recent years, as it has allowed for widespread use of liquid applied membranes in a variety of construction projects.

Global Liquid Applied Membrane Market: Overview

The global market for liquid applied membranes has witnessed expansion at a steady pace in the past few years owing to increased demand for these eco-friendly, cost-effective, easy to maintain, and low viscosity membranes across infrastructure development and construction sectors. The long shelf-life of liquid applied membranes and the fact that the waterproofing properties of a variety of polymers and high-performance materials can be easily improved with the help of these membranes have also worked in favor of the global liquid applied membrane market over the years.

In the next few years as well, the market is expected to embark upon a healthy growth path in the next few years as well, thanks to the steadily rising demand especially across industries such as infrastructure development and construction. This report attempts at providing a detailed account of the growth prospects of the market over the period between 2017 and 2025. A thorough overview of growth drivers, challenges, trends, regulatory scenario, and other factors that will have the most notable impact on the future growth prospects of the market is also included.

Global Liquid Applied Membrane Market: Trends and Opportunities

The market is expected to gain the dominant share of revenue opportunities from the use of these membranes for roofing purposes over the report’s forecast period. The vast rise in demand for new building construction projects to accommodate the rising population across urban settings in emerging economies in regions such as Asia Pacific and Latin America will be the key to the increased uptake of liquid applied membranes in roofing applications. These factors will also lead to a steady rise in demand for these membranes in the construction of other building structures such as walls and floors.

Owing to the relatively lower cost of cementitious varieties of liquid applied membranes, their demand across conventional waterproofing purposes is also expected to remain strong in the near future. Demand for a variety of liquid applied membranes will be chiefly high in the residential sector in all key regional markets, thanks to rising populations, increase in the numbers of immigrants in several European countries, and the rising awareness regarding green construction materials.

Global Liquid Applied Membrane Market: Geographical

From a geographical standpoint, the global liquid applied membrane market acquires a significant share of its revenue from sales across the Europe region. The Europe liquid applied membrane market is likely to remain strong over the report’s forecast period as well, thanks to the rising concerns and awareness regarding the need to efficiently manage waste water, which has consecutively led to an increased uptake of waterproofing products in the region.

Over the forecast period, the liquid applied membrane market in Asia Pacific is also expected to emerge as a highly promising regional market. The growth prospects of the region can be chiefly attributed to the increased attention towards water and wastewater management as urban settings rise in number and population density. Moreover, industrialization continues to remain a lucrative prospect and infrastructure development projects continue to gain increased funds in several emerging economies in the region.

Global Liquid Applied Membrane Market: Competitive Dynamics

Some of the leading companies operating in the global liquid applied membrane market are Fosroc Ltd., GAF Materials Corporation, Paul Bauder GmbH & Co. KG, Pidilite Industries Limited, Kemper System America, Inc., BASF SE, Dow Chemical Company, CICO Technologies Limited, and Sika AG.

