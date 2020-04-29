Log Splitter Market -Top players are Powerhouse Logsplitters, WEN Products, Boss Industrial, Powrkraft

A log splitter is an equipment or machinery used to split wood that is already cut. The cut wood is known as firewood.

Rise in demand for firewood processing across the world is expected to increase the demand for log splitters. Cold regions such as North America, Europe, Russia, etc, where the temperature remains close to zero degrees or less for most part of the year, see an increasing demand for log splitters, especially electric indoor log splitters, as they can be used inside homes during snow fall.

Rising environmental concerns and increasing cost of heating gas oil for domestic use is leading to increasing demand for firewood to keep the home warm during winter. This is subsequently increasing the demand for log splitters that are used for splitting firewood.

A major factor restraining the market for log splitters is the restriction imposed by various governments on tree cutting due to environmental concerns. Protecting the environment is a priority for all governments across the globe, and hence cutting trees is restricted. This can limit the growth of log splitters in less cold countries.

Based on product type, the global log splitter market can be segmented into manual splitters, electric splitters, gas-powered or gas splitters, and tractor-powered or three-point log splitters. Manual log splitters are either hand powered or foot powered and are lightweight. Gas splitters or gas-powered log splitters are powerful log splitting or cutting machines. Generally gas splitters are not used indoors due to engine exhaust. They are expensive and require periodic maintenance for efficient functioning. Electric log splitters are expected to be the most popular type of log splitters in the market. An electric motor powers these log splitters. They are portable and can be used both indoor and outdoor. In terms of type of load, the global log splitter market can be segmented into horizontal splitters, vertical splitters, and horizontal/ vertical splitters. Based on usage, the global log splitter market can be segmented into domestic and industrial. In terms of distribution channel, the market can be segmented into online and offline. The power of a log splitter is measured in ton capacity. Generally, log splitters range from five ton capacity to approximately 40 ton capacity. The higher the ton capacity, the log splitter is more powerful and long lasting.

Geographically, the global log splitter market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is expected to be a major market for log splitters during the forecast period. The U.S. is expected to the largest market in North America, followed by Canada. Europe is another major log splitter market in the world. The U.K., Germany, France, Italy, and Spain are major log splitter markets in Europe. North America and Europe are expected to be major log splitter markets due to the cold temperatures in these regions. Most homes in these regions have a fire place and require firewood to keep their homes warm in winter. Asia Pacific is expected to be a significant log splitter market, with China the leading market for log splitters in the region, followed by Japan, South Korea, and India. Middle East & Africa is expected to be a less significant market for log splitters as the temperature in the region is not very cold. GCC is expected to be a major market in the region, followed by South Africa. Brazil is likely to be a major log splitter market in South America during the forecast period 2018 to 2026.

Major companies operating in the global log splitter market include Powerhouse Logsplitters, WEN Products, Boss Industrial, Powrkraft, Yardmax Power Equipment, Inc., Northern Tool + Equipment, Champion Power Equipment, Swisher Inc., MAT Engine Technologies, LLC (brand Southland), and Dirty Hand Tools.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

