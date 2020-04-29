Logic Analyzer Market: Driven by Rising Demand for Embedded Systems

The logic analyzer is like a kind of oscilloscope, which is used for the purpose of viewing multiple digital waveforms. Logic analyzers are being used for precise hardware troubleshooting, especially for timing issues. Logic analyzers can also be used for any kind of digital circuit which has a binary output. The threshold value for the logic lows and logic highs in the logic analyzer software can be set. Expansion of the logic analyzer market depends on the expansion of the memory devices market and the IC market globally.

For purpose of in depth analysis, the logic analyzer market has been segmented on the basis of product type, applications, and geography. In terms of product type, the logic analyzer market can be segmented into modular logic analyzer, portable logic analyzer, and PC-based logic analyzer. Various types of applications of logic analyzer include application in PCs, integrated circuits, processors, embedded systems, and memory devices. In terms of geography, the global logic analyzer market can be segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East &Africa, and Latin America.

ncreasing demand for testing the complex logic or the digital circuit and to display the relative timing of large number of signals is a key driver for the logic analyzer market. Logic analyzers are being used for debugging the digital circuit. Therefore, the rising need of the logic analyzer for providing a time display of the logic states which possess a vertical time axis and a horizontal time axis to specify a logic low or high states is anticipated to boost the demand for different types of logic analyzers during the forecast period. Additionally, monitoring of a large number of digital lines and logic timing diagram of different lines is also anticipated to increase the demand for logic analyzer in the near future. This, in turn, is also projected to propel the logic analyzer market during the forecast period.

Inspite of many driving factors, the logic analyzer market is expected to show fluctuation in its growth rate because of the designing issues in FPGA like the definition errors and the system interaction problem. Absence of the circuit debug capability and system timing errors is also a restraining factor for the global logic analyzer market. Rising demand for logic analyzers with very high speed sampling capability and spectrum analyzer for the mobile communication system is anticipated to create a significant opportunity for the logic analyzers in the near future. Moreover, increasing usage of logic analyzer in memory devices and integrated circuits is also likely to act as an opportunity for the logic analyzer market during the forecast period.